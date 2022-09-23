ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
KHON2

Hawaii teachers still waiting for pay raise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state announced pay raises and bonuses for teachers months ago after lawmakers approved $170 million to fund it. But teachers said it hasn’t happened, leaving many of them wondering what’s going on. According to the teachers union, nearly 9,000 teachers are eligible to get a bump in pay after the governor […]
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Teen interest in long-lasting birth control soars after Roe

Sixteen-year-old Adismarys Abreu had been discussing a long-lasting birth control implant with her mother for about a year as a potential solution to increasing menstrual pain. Then Roe v. Wade was overturned, and Abreu joined the throng of teens rushing to their doctors as states began to ban or severely limit abortion.“I’m definitely not ready to be pregnant," said Abreu, who had Nexplanon — a reversible, matchstick-sized contraceptive — implanted in her arm in August. Her home state of Florida bans most abortions after 15 weeks, and not having that option is “such a scary thought,” she said. Experts say...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy