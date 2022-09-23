Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Lee Co., Charlotte Co., Naples under curfew following widespread flooding, looting
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa. Lee County, where Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m., was the latest Southwest Florida community to announce a curfew. One will go into effect at 6 p.m., today, Wednesday, Sept. 28. The decision in part came because of looting already reported in...
NBC 2
Essential information for SWFL residents as Hurricane Ian approaches
Here is a list of all the cancellations, closures, evacuations, and shelters in effect due to weather conditions. This list will be updated as information becomes available. All courts in the 20th Circuit will be closed through Thursday, September 29. This includes Lee County, Collier County, Charlotte County, Hendry County, and Glades County.
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
floridapolitics.com
Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in
Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Shelter in place ordered for Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian moves ashore
FORT MYERS — A shelter-in-place order is currently in place for the Fort Myers area, according to Lee County Public Safety. The order comes as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onto Sanibel and Captiva islands about noon Wednesday. Public Safety says it is important to stay indoors until it...
Emergency curfews in place across SWFL
Several emergency curfews are in effect due to Hurricane Ian for several areas in Southwest Florida Wednesday night.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast
(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian
Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
City of Naples orders mandatory evacuation, declares Local State of Emergency
The City of Naples has issued a mandatory evacuation order in some areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.
TODAY.com
Florida official urges residents to find shelter ahead of storm landfall
Liz Bello-Matthews, public information officer for Fort Myers, Florida, discusses how the city has prepared for Hurricane Ian. She says high winds are a major concern and urges residents to find shelter ahead of the storm’s landfall.Sept. 28, 2022.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island under State of Emergency, issues mandatory evacuation
Marco Island has issued a mandatory evacuation order due to Ian. There is a predicted storm surge of 6 to 9 feet which means conditions warrant an evacuation. “Now is the time for residents to leave the Island,” Marco Island said in a news release. A state of emergency...
Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path. A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been...
floridapolitics.com
Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida
The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island
FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Viewer photos of Hurricane Ian across Southwest Florida
The photos above were submitted by viewers during the storm. If you have any photos you would like to submit, click “Post Your Own.”. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
thecheyennepost.com
Hurricane Ian: The latest - school canceled for Tuesday
VENICE — Evacuations set for Sarasota County on Tuesday. The city of Venice reported Monday afternoon that residents in certain areas could anticipate an evacuation order. "While there are no evacuations issued at this time, Sarasota County is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A in effect for Tuesday morning," it said in a news release.
Naples Airport closing tonight as Hurricane Ian nears Southwest Florida
The Naples Airport is closing tonight and is expected to remain closed through Thursday in response to Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Sand, sandbag locations in Southwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
Here is a list of some locations where you can acquire sandbags (sometimes bags and sand separately) for your storm preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall:. San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District Station 51- 8013 Sanibel Blvd. (sand and bags separately). Sand is located on the...
