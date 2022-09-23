ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC 2

Essential information for SWFL residents as Hurricane Ian approaches

Here is a list of all the cancellations, closures, evacuations, and shelters in effect due to weather conditions. This list will be updated as information becomes available. All courts in the 20th Circuit will be closed through Thursday, September 29. This includes Lee County, Collier County, Charlotte County, Hendry County, and Glades County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in

Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Shelter in place ordered for Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian moves ashore

FORT MYERS — A shelter-in-place order is currently in place for the Fort Myers area, according to Lee County Public Safety. The order comes as Hurricane Ian’s eyewall moved onto Sanibel and Captiva islands about noon Wednesday. Public Safety says it is important to stay indoors until it...
FORT MYERS, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast

(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian

Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Lee County officials lay out plans as Hurricane Ian shifts toward Southwest Florida

The latest storm path forecasts for Hurricane Ian bring harsh news for Southwest Florida. There is now an expectation of 8 to 12 feet of storm surge in Fort Myers. “The county is currently under hurricane warning and flood watch,” said Arlene Hunter, city manager of Bonita Springs. “Please continue to monitor the Lee County Emergency Operations website.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands lose power on Sanibel, Pine Island

FPL crews are staging the Charlotte County Airport to prepare ahead of Ian’s arrival. There are about 20 staging sites up and down Florida’s west coast. Severe weather, including heavy rain, flooding and high winds, is expected to cause widespread outages throughout Florida’s western and northern peninsula over the next few days.
SANIBEL, FL
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Viewer photos of Hurricane Ian across Southwest Florida

The photos above were submitted by viewers during the storm. If you have any photos you would like to submit, click “Post Your Own.”. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
thecheyennepost.com

Hurricane Ian: The latest - school canceled for Tuesday

VENICE — Evacuations set for Sarasota County on Tuesday. The city of Venice reported Monday afternoon that residents in certain areas could anticipate an evacuation order. "While there are no evacuations issued at this time, Sarasota County is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A in effect for Tuesday morning," it said in a news release.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sand, sandbag locations in Southwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Here is a list of some locations where you can acquire sandbags (sometimes bags and sand separately) for your storm preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall:. San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District Station 51- 8013 Sanibel Blvd. (sand and bags separately). Sand is located on the...
