Democrats Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) continue to push hard for cannabis policy reform. "With a majority of Americans on both sides of the aisle in support of legalization, we know that this has opportunities," said Booker in a pre-recorded video at the Cannabis Opportunities Conference. He added that there is hope for policy change considering state and nationwide support for marijuana legalization, reported Marijuana Moment. "We need, though, to continue to evolve our focus, vision, and strategies to make sure that economically, socially—and especially within our criminal justice system—we are expanding fairness, equality and opportunity." The event's policy summit was led by PA State Sen. Sharif Street (D).
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Criminal defense attorney Steve Zissou and his client the convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving out a 25-year sentence in federal prison, are looking forward to making big news when/if the prisoner swap takes place. The White House and Kremlin seem to agree on handing Bout over...
According to data released by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Enforcement Program, sales of medical marijuana (MMJ) have exceeded $1 billion. According to data, sales to date include "118,978 pounds of plant material and 10,990,809 units of manufactured products." Since dispensaries began serving patients in April 2019, "total sales reached $1,000,047,483...
Australia: Parliament Could Legalize Cannabis This Year. According to David Shoebridge, a Green Party senator and justice spokesperson, recreational cannabis could be legalized. "Legal advice obtained by my office shows that the Greens can pass a bill to legalize cannabis nationally and all state legislation criminalizing its legal use, possession and sale can be overridden," Shoebridge recently tweeted, adding that "the party has the power to pass the bill nationally."
The year 2022 has been challenging for the cannabis industry, to say the least, with stock prices plunging significantly. In the regulatory field, things have moved very little, at least on the federal level, following the historical introduction of the Cannabis Administration & Opportunity Act (CAOA) in July 2021. The...
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a revised inventory of items seized from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump. What Happened: The DoJ also filed a declaration stating that the new list was accurate, according to an NBC News report. The filing, made on Monday by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP strongly urges Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. ("Dingdong") DDL investors who suffered losses in connection with Dingdong's June 2021 Initial Public Offering ("IPO") contact a Lieff Cabraser attorney immediately regarding pending securities class action against Dingdong. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is October 24, 2022.
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Peter L. Coker Sr., Peter L. Coker Jr., and James T. Patten for their roles in orchestrating fraudulent manipulative securities trading schemes. These schemes included artificially inflating the share price of Hometown International, which operated a New Jersey deli producing less than $40,000 in annual revenue, from approximately $1 per share in October 2019 to nearly $14 per share by April 2021, leading to a grossly inflated market capitalization of $100 million.
If former President Donald Trump is to be referred to the prosecutors, the decision of the Jan.6 committee probing the Capitol insurrection should be unanimous, said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). What Happened: Schiff, a member of the panel probing the Jan. 6 riots, said, “We operate with a high degree...
