Florida State

Benzinga

Dems Push For Marijuana Legalization With Focus On Justice, Booker & Fetterman Speak At Cannabis Event

Democrats Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) continue to push hard for cannabis policy reform. "With a majority of Americans on both sides of the aisle in support of legalization, we know that this has opportunities," said Booker in a pre-recorded video at the Cannabis Opportunities Conference. He added that there is hope for policy change considering state and nationwide support for marijuana legalization, reported Marijuana Moment. "We need, though, to continue to evolve our focus, vision, and strategies to make sure that economically, socially—and especially within our criminal justice system—we are expanding fairness, equality and opportunity." The event's policy summit was led by PA State Sen. Sharif Street (D).
Benzinga

Ohio And Mississippi Rake In Big Bucks With Medical Marijuana Sales

According to data released by the Ohio Medical Marijuana Enforcement Program, sales of medical marijuana (MMJ) have exceeded $1 billion. According to data, sales to date include "118,978 pounds of plant material and 10,990,809 units of manufactured products." Since dispensaries began serving patients in April 2019, "total sales reached $1,000,047,483...
OHIO STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Reg Update: Australia & France Pursue Legalization, New Jersey Pre-Roll Manufacturing

Australia: Parliament Could Legalize Cannabis This Year. According to David Shoebridge, a Green Party senator and justice spokesperson, recreational cannabis could be legalized. "Legal advice obtained by my office shows that the Greens can pass a bill to legalize cannabis nationally and all state legislation criminalizing its legal use, possession and sale can be overridden," Shoebridge recently tweeted, adding that "the party has the power to pass the bill nationally."
WORLD
Benzinga

DINGDONG 10/24/22 INVESTOR ALERT: DDL Investors With Losses Should Contact Lieff Cabraser's Securities Fraud Practice Group About Pending Class Action Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP strongly urges Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. ("Dingdong") DDL investors who suffered losses in connection with Dingdong's June 2021 Initial Public Offering ("IPO") contact a Lieff Cabraser attorney immediately regarding pending securities class action against Dingdong. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is October 24, 2022.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

SEC Charges Father-Son Duo and Associate in Market Manipulation Schemes Resulting in a New Jersey Deli with a $100 Million Valuation

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Peter L. Coker Sr., Peter L. Coker Jr., and James T. Patten for their roles in orchestrating fraudulent manipulative securities trading schemes. These schemes included artificially inflating the share price of Hometown International, which operated a New Jersey deli producing less than $40,000 in annual revenue, from approximately $1 per share in October 2019 to nearly $14 per share by April 2021, leading to a grossly inflated market capitalization of $100 million.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

