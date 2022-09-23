ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
New memorial at Kansas Statehouse honors Gold Star families

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday honored Kansas Gold Star Families with the unveiling of the permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument honors the families of the more than 6,500 Kansas heroes.
A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for...
Fort Hays State president's tour to stop in Great Bend

Continuing the tradition created by President Edward Hammond more than three decades ago, Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason will be on the road next week with reporters and editors in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. The primary goals of the annual media tour are to build strong working...
Wildlife manager: how to properly tag your whitetail this fall

Please do not attach your phone to a harvested deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park (KDWPT) is moving towards digital applications for its licensing, but a little common sense goes a long way. Most know not to attach their phones to a harvested deer, but there are changes with this year's tags that are now on paper, not the green material of the past.
MADORIN: A moment of joy with a hummingbird

During the second week of September, we left Kansas to roam Wyoming mountain ranges. I had one big regret. This time of year, Western Kansans have fleeting chances to see migrating hummingbirds, and I would be out of town during that window of time. To add to my regret, hummers that summer in Wyoming mountains had headed South so I wouldn’t see them there either.
