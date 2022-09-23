Read full article on original website
Related
Woman dies after Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to a local hospital for a female that had been involved in a crash at E. State Street and New Towne Drive, according to the office. An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman had been […]
WIFR
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators say a fire that started Sunday night on the roof at MTE Hydraulics, 4701 Kishwaukee Street, caused $150,000 in damage. At least seven departments from across the region responded to the blaze, which started around 8:30 p.m. Spot fires also broke out around one heating/cooling unit in the ceiling.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Medical Emergency At A Local Gas Station
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a serious rollover accident in Winnebago County (Multiple Injuries))
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
More details released in Rockford officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More information is released Monday concerning the identities of the officers involved in Sunday night’s shooting of a 17-year-old teen. Rockford Police Officers Ditzler and Austin are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force. Both officers responded to a domestic...
KWQC
Whiteside County car crash results in three deaths
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) -Whiteside County Deputies responded to a single vehicle car crash on Saturday night around 11 p.m. After further investigation, deputies say a Dodge Charger was travelling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch causing the vehicle to roll several times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Coroner identifies woman shot to death inside car in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identify the woman shot to death inside her car early Sunday morning in Rockford. The Coroner says 32-year-old Trulisa Kyles was driving near 7th Street and 8th Avenue around 2 a.m. when she was shot and killed. Investigators say she didn’t survive her injuries, pronouncing her dead on the scene just before 3:15 a.m.
WIFR
17-year-old hurt in Rockford officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force takes over an investigation Saturday after an officer-involved shooting. Police responded around 9 p.m. to a domestic dispute involving a mother and her son in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way in Rockford. During the investigation, it was believed...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Major Scene on The West Side
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
fox47.com
None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could be seen in the rear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Two hurt in shooting on Autumnash Lane in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two victims were treated with non-life-threatening injuries Friday after a shooting in Machesney Park. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 5400 block of Autumnash Ln. for reports of a shooting. Officers said one victim was shot, and the other victim suffered a non-gunshot...
Police confiscate loaded stolen gun from teen after chase
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a teenager Sunday after a chase who they said had a loaded stolen gun. Officers were sent to the 5700 block of Raymond Road at around 6:10 p.m. after a caller reported that a man was chasing another man with a gun. Officers located a group of people on Russett Road, and a few...
WIFR
Veterans honored with renamed street
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park city officials and veterans gathered in the Valley Produce parking lot on Alpine Rd. Monday afternoon to debut a new and meaningful name of a new road. The name of the new road is called Veterans Memorial Highway, it is located off of...
WIFR
Officer-involved shooting in Rockford leaves teen with injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old male is being treated for gunshot wounds following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. According to the Rockford Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way following a dispute inside a residence. Police tell 23 News the teen is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
nbc15.com
Madison PD search for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly asked a woman for money and then touched her inappropriately over the weekend. Officers met with the victim around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive and said she worked at an address nearby.
WIFR
Man dead after exiting vehicle in motion to avoid altercation
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead early Saturday morning after injuries he got while exiting a vehicle that was in motion. Around 1:30 a.m., the Dixon police and fire department responded to the 1200 block of Palmyra St. where they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. After an investigation, the victim was a passenger who got into a fight with the driver of their vehicle. That’s when the man got out of the vehicle.
WIFR
Two Rockford officers placed on administrative leave pending investigation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force takes over an investigation Saturday after an officer-involved shooting. Police responded around 9 p.m. to a domestic dispute involving a mother and her son in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way in Rockford. During the investigation, it was believed...
WIFR
New storage facility opens in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boxed Up Self-Storage opened a new facility in Belvidere on Monday, located at 1930 West Chrysler Dr. This is the first venue in Belvidere and the sixth in the Rockford region. The facility is adjacent to the FCA building and the facility will be monitored by...
Comments / 0