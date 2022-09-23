ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

kjas.com

Man shot and killed in alleged robbery attempt in Beaumont

Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Simmons....
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Authorities identify area woman killed in Monday traffic crash

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash Monday just outside Orange County. The driver of the SUV is identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. “This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced midday Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

9/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, 518 N. Cherry St. — threatening a public official; operating while intoxicated, first offense. Bond: $10,000. Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, 694 Sharon Lane, Moss Bluff — aggravated battery. Bond: $30,000. Anthony Arvie, 25, 1045...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Port Arthur, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:. Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Joshua...
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses

BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

LCPD investigating homicide near Sam’s Way, L’Auberge Blvd.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man died after being discovered in a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Blvd on September 23, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, of Houston left roadway and crashed his vehicle into a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Woman indicted was reportedly found with IDs of 59 people

A transient being placed under arrest for trespassing was reportedly found with identifying information for 59 people earlier this year. The woman, identified as Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, was indicted this week for fraudulent use of identifying information. Beaumont police were called to Cowboy Harley, 1150 Interstate 10 south, in...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Orange Woman Dies in Accident

A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police Department searching for missing woman

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public for help locating a woman last seen on Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. According to information from the department, Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, is deaf and communicates through sign language. She is described as...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

