kjas.com
Man shot and killed in alleged robbery attempt in Beaumont
Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Simmons....
Port Arthur News
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash Monday just outside Orange County. The driver of the SUV is identified as 53-year-old Stephanie Gillespie of Orange. “This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced midday Monday.
Two suspects in custody, one at large after August robbery of Kirbyville game room
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects are in the Jasper County Jail and officials are looking for a third after a game room in Kirbyville was robbed. (Editor's note : The above video is from a August 20, 2022 newscast.) It happened on August 16, 2022. Deputies with the...
Lake Charles American Press
9/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, 518 N. Cherry St. — threatening a public official; operating while intoxicated, first offense. Bond: $10,000. Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, 694 Sharon Lane, Moss Bluff — aggravated battery. Bond: $30,000. Anthony Arvie, 25, 1045...
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 14-20
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20:. Levar Menifee, 44, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Alvin Parker Lewis, 42, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3500 block of Charles. Joshua...
KFDM-TV
NEWTON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Newton County that killed a woman from Orange. The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 62, just inside Newton County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the...
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 63, entered a guilty plea Tuesday for her murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Port Arthur News
Guilty plea finally comes decades after body found in Port Arthur river
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea last week and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence runs concurrently with a previous 199-year sentence on unrelated drug and weapons charges in Tyler County. On Oct. 6, 1988, Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in...
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange along Texas Highway 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning. Stephanie Gillespie, 53, of Orange, was killed in the wreck which happened near the intersection of Texas...
Port Arthur News
Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide near Sam’s Way, L’Auberge Blvd.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man died after being discovered in a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Blvd on September 23, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, of Houston left roadway and crashed his vehicle into a...
Port Arthur News
Woman indicted was reportedly found with IDs of 59 people
A transient being placed under arrest for trespassing was reportedly found with identifying information for 59 people earlier this year. The woman, identified as Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, was indicted this week for fraudulent use of identifying information. Beaumont police were called to Cowboy Harley, 1150 Interstate 10 south, in...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange (Orange, TX)
According to the Orange Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Orange on Friday night. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved crash at the 2500 block of [..]
KPLC TV
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police officers arriving at the scene of an accident late Friday afternoon at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way found a male with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The intersection was closed and surrounding areas taped off. Deputy Chief...
kogt.com
Orange Woman Dies in Accident
A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
Lafayette Man’s Death Fuels True Crime Mystery ‘The Body in Room 348′
When Beaumont, Texas police found a Lafayette oil-and-gas man dead on the floor in his room at the Eleganté Hotel, it appeared to be a sad but explainable death by natural causes. However, things quickly turned out to be anything but explainable. The Death Of Greg Fleniken 'The Body...
Three people taken to Beaumont hospital after late Friday night wreck in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Three people had to be taken to the hospital, with one in serious condition, after a Friday night wreck in Orange. Orange Police officers and firefighters responded to the 2500 block of West Park Avenue after receiving a call about a two-vehicle crash before 11 p.m.
Port Arthur News
POLICE: Nederland man with box of wine in seat told officers he was “not sober”
A Nederland man stopped by police for speeding reportedly had boxed wine in the car near him and told officers he was “not sober” during the field sobriety test. The man was indicted this week for felony driving while intoxicated. David Blaine Gault, 37, was stopped by police...
Kountze suspect facing murder charge after admitting to killing 64-year-old man and leaving his body in wooded area, investigators say
KOUNTZE, Texas — A Kountze man is facing a murder charge after the body of a missing 64-year-old man was found Thursday night. (Editor's note: The above video is from a September 22, 2022 newscast) The family of Roy Dean Willman reported him missing on Wednesday, September 21, 2022....
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police Department searching for missing woman
The Port Arthur Police Department is asking the public for help locating a woman last seen on Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue. According to information from the department, Felicia Roy, also known as Felicia Winn, is deaf and communicates through sign language. She is described as...
