Rhetoric Heats Up Ahead Of Upcoming Governor's Debate
The pronunciation of a Rhode Island city has become the latest fodder for the governor's campaign. Republican candidate Ashley Kalus had to re-release a TV ad on Tuesday because the original version pronounced the "paw" in Pawtucket. The McKee campaign said Kalus, a businesswoman who moved to Rhode Island last...
McKee calls Kalus a ‘seagull manager’ who is ‘crapping all over the state’
The governor's remark came in response to Ashley Kalus' latest TV ad, which dubs him a "corrupt career politician."
Strong Words Towards Seth Magaziner From RI Right to Life
RI Right to Life says, “Check your anti-Catholic bigotry and your facts Mr. Magaziner” after a report of attacks on Mayor Allan Fung for his membership in the St. Thomas More Society of Rhode Island, a well-known mainstream fraternal society of Catholic lawyers and judges. QUICK SURVEY. Of...
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing, Amos House seek to build on success of ‘Landlord Challenge’ ahead of winter months
The statewide “Landlord Challenge” has helped more than 100 Rhode Island households experiencing homelessness or other forms of housing insecurity secure safe, permanent housing since its launch last summer, and Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Housing and Amos House say in a joint press release today that they are seeking to build on that success with additional participation ahead of the winter months.
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
RI House and Senate GOP Leaders Call for Special Session to Review McKee’s Proposed Raises
Rhode Island Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz and House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale are calling on Speaker of the House Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio to conduct a special session to review the proposed cabinet member raises by Governor Dan McKee. Shekarchi and Ruggerio said in...
Community Focus: RIDOT Director Peter Alviti
Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti joined 12
RI native flees Florida to avoid Ian’s impacts
When it comes to hurricanes, Rhode Island native John Sabourin doesn't take any chances.
Foundations for Learning: RI voters to decide on $250M school repair bond
In November, Rhode Island voters will be asked if they want to approve another $250 million in state spending for school construction projects.
RI police agencies donate surplus gear to Ukraine
Earlier this year, the Middletown Police Department became the hub for donations of surplus tactical gear to send to Ukraine.
'We've been hit with a tidal wave of overdoses,': Health leader calls for change
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A local health leader says things need to change about how opioid overdoses are handled. John Tassoni is the new president of the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island. "My priority is to be a big mouth, someone people need to...
20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)
When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
3 Contractors Charged With Stealing $64K in Wages from 14 Workers Tied to School Construction
The RI Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that three Rhode Island-based drywall installation contractors have been arraigned in Providence Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Attorney General and the Department of Labor and Training into allegations that they stole more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
Republican candidates hold Johnston Apple Festival meet and greet
Nick Grasso, Republican candidate for House of Representatives, District 43-Johnston, campaigned with Ashley Kalus, candidate for RI Governor, at the Annual Johnston Apple Festival on Sunday, Sept. 11. Both Grasso and Kalus spent the morning meeting with voters, shaking hands and listening to concerns, according to a press release from...
3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
DCYF: Providence child died due to maltreatment
The DCYF said it's had contact with the child's family in the past, but was not involved at the time of this incident.
Cheesecake for a Cause, Loaded Lobster Bisque, Nights Out in Warren: RI Food Round-Up
It’s now officially fall, and there are some great food offerings in Rhode Island. Ten Prime Steak & Sushi is participating in Bakes For Breast Cancer again this October to help fund Dana Farber research, one dessert at a time. This year Chef Brittany Muggle has created an autumn-inspired...
On the Job: Nordson EFD hiring various positions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. Nordson EFD is a manufacturer of precision fluid dispensing systems. They provide precision dispensing solutions that are used to make the products you use every day — from the cell phone in your pocket to the climate […]
Rhode Islanders rush home from Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
As areas of Florida are being evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival, many are booking flights to get out of the state and away from the eye of the storm.
Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI
The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
