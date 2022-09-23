ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

iheart.com

Rhetoric Heats Up Ahead Of Upcoming Governor's Debate

The pronunciation of a Rhode Island city has become the latest fodder for the governor's campaign. Republican candidate Ashley Kalus had to re-release a TV ad on Tuesday because the original version pronounced the "paw" in Pawtucket. The McKee campaign said Kalus, a businesswoman who moved to Rhode Island last...
PAWTUCKET, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

Strong Words Towards Seth Magaziner From RI Right to Life

RI Right to Life says, “Check your anti-Catholic bigotry and your facts Mr. Magaziner” after a report of attacks on Mayor Allan Fung for his membership in the St. Thomas More Society of Rhode Island, a well-known mainstream fraternal society of Catholic lawyers and judges. QUICK SURVEY. Of...
POLITICS
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing, Amos House seek to build on success of ‘Landlord Challenge’ ahead of winter months

The statewide “Landlord Challenge” has helped more than 100 Rhode Island households experiencing homelessness or other forms of housing insecurity secure safe, permanent housing since its launch last summer, and Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Housing and Amos House say in a joint press release today that they are seeking to build on that success with additional participation ahead of the winter months.
HOMELESS
GoLocalProv

3 Contractors Charged With Stealing $64K in Wages from 14 Workers Tied to School Construction

The RI Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that three Rhode Island-based drywall installation contractors have been arraigned in Providence Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Attorney General and the Department of Labor and Training into allegations that they stole more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
WOONSOCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Republican candidates hold Johnston Apple Festival meet and greet

Nick Grasso, Republican candidate for House of Representatives, District 43-Johnston, campaigned with Ashley Kalus, candidate for RI Governor, at the Annual Johnston Apple Festival on Sunday, Sept. 11. Both Grasso and Kalus spent the morning meeting with voters, shaking hands and listening to concerns, according to a press release from...
ELECTIONS
WPRI

3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

On the Job: Nordson EFD hiring various positions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring. Nordson EFD is a manufacturer of precision fluid dispensing systems. They provide precision dispensing solutions that are used to make the products you use every day — from the cell phone in your pocket to the climate […]
JOBS
GoLocalProv

Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI

The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
PROVIDENCE, RI

