Erie News Now contributor Dr. Becky Dawson joined us live with advice on how to feel more rested during the fall and winter months. "It's all about routine," said Dr. Dawson. "What most people agree is that we need to put our phones down. So that means having no technology a half an hour before you go to sleep and creating a morning routine that doesn't involve picking up your phone and scrolling through things first thing in the morning."

ERIE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO