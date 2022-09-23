ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinboro, PA

Downtown Erie Food Tour

Learn the history and culture of Erie's beautiful downtown area while enjoying delicious food from locally owned restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops. We'll stroll through the heart of Erie's business district, pass by legendary entertainment venues, and visit the establishments that have made a lasting imprint on our city. Whether you're an Erie native or you're just visiting our city by the bay, this is the perfect lunchtime activity for anyone who enjoys eating good food and learning a little bit along the way. (Pre-purchased tickets required – visit www.eriefoodtours.com for more information).
ERIE, PA
explore venango

69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
CLARION, PA
erienewsnow.com

Feeling Well-rested During the Winter

Erie News Now contributor Dr. Becky Dawson joined us live with advice on how to feel more rested during the fall and winter months. "It's all about routine," said Dr. Dawson. "What most people agree is that we need to put our phones down. So that means having no technology a half an hour before you go to sleep and creating a morning routine that doesn't involve picking up your phone and scrolling through things first thing in the morning."
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County

Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday

Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Seneca Woman Scammed Out of Over $12K

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman has been scammed out of over $12,000.00 in gift cards. Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of theft by deception at a residence along Heckathorn Church Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Sometime between August 25 and September 22, a...
SENECA, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer prison seeking 'dozens' of employees

Like just about any other employer, Pennsylvania is looking for people to work at the prison in Mercer County. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is bringing a job fair to the State Correctional Institution Mercer, with the goal of filling what the DOC says is dozens of positions. The fair...
MERCER, PA
YourErie

Historic Oil City theatre gets federal funding for rehab project

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A historic Oil City theatre is receiving $500,000 for a rehabilitation project. The Lyric Theatre in Oil City will receive the $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The funding will go toward a rehabilitation project that carries a price tag of more than $1.1 million. The ARC funds will be matched by […]
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

West Ridge Firefighters respond to Friday night vehicle fire

(Erie, Pennsylvania) – Firefighters from West Ridge Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire in the 3000 block of Hemlock Drive, just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, crews found a working fire involving a pick-up truck. Crews were able to make to extinguish the fire quickly. At this time, the case […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

3 Teens Among 4 Injured in Saturday Crash

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Three teens were among four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 957 early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release from PSP-Warren, a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on 957 at 2:15 a.m. when the 16-year-old male driver fell asleep. The truck left the south side of the roadway, police said, struck a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.
WARREN, PA
explore venango

Missing 100-Year-Old Woman Found Safe

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 100-year-old woman who had gone missing earlier today has been found safe. Clarion-based State Police notified exploreClarion.com around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, that Muriel Breig, age 100, was found “safe and sound.”. Breig, who has dementia, went missing from Motel 6...
CLARION, PA

