Read full article on original website
Related
eriereader.com
Downtown Erie Food Tour
Learn the history and culture of Erie's beautiful downtown area while enjoying delicious food from locally owned restaurants, bakeries, and specialty shops. We'll stroll through the heart of Erie's business district, pass by legendary entertainment venues, and visit the establishments that have made a lasting imprint on our city. Whether you're an Erie native or you're just visiting our city by the bay, this is the perfect lunchtime activity for anyone who enjoys eating good food and learning a little bit along the way. (Pre-purchased tickets required – visit www.eriefoodtours.com for more information).
People dress up for 16th annual Witches Night Out
It was a day of witches, wizards and small-town shopping in Volant on Saturday.
City of Sharon prepares for this weekend’s WaterFire event
Friday evening in Sharon, preparations were underway for Saturday's WaterFire Festival.
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul's Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
erienewsnow.com
Feeling Well-rested During the Winter
Erie News Now contributor Dr. Becky Dawson joined us live with advice on how to feel more rested during the fall and winter months. "It's all about routine," said Dr. Dawson. "What most people agree is that we need to put our phones down. So that means having no technology a half an hour before you go to sleep and creating a morning routine that doesn't involve picking up your phone and scrolling through things first thing in the morning."
Senior living community residents protesting ‘unreasonable’ rent increases
Residents of a senior living community in Meadville are protesting for affordable housing after facing what they call “unreasonable” rent increases. That protest brought them to Erie County. Briaunna Malone was live from the control room with more on what the residents are facing and how the Meadville mayor is responding. Residents of Connect55+ Apartments […]
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
Country star’s Youngstown concert canceled
A country superstar who was scheduled to perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next week will no longer go on.
explore venango
Seneca Woman Scammed Out of Over $12K
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman has been scammed out of over $12,000.00 in gift cards. Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of theft by deception at a residence along Heckathorn Church Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Sometime between August 25 and September 22, a...
WFMJ.com
Mercer prison seeking 'dozens' of employees
Like just about any other employer, Pennsylvania is looking for people to work at the prison in Mercer County. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is bringing a job fair to the State Correctional Institution Mercer, with the goal of filling what the DOC says is dozens of positions. The fair...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Oil City theatre gets federal funding for rehab project
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A historic Oil City theatre is receiving $500,000 for a rehabilitation project. The Lyric Theatre in Oil City will receive the $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The funding will go toward a rehabilitation project that carries a price tag of more than $1.1 million. The ARC funds will be matched by […]
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
West Ridge Firefighters respond to Friday night vehicle fire
(Erie, Pennsylvania) – Firefighters from West Ridge Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire in the 3000 block of Hemlock Drive, just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, crews found a working fire involving a pick-up truck. Crews were able to make to extinguish the fire quickly. At this time, the case […]
Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for parts of Clarion, Armstrong counties
PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for parts of Clarion and Armstrong counties. The warning is expected to be in place until at least 3:45 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms are back Sunday. A few thunderstorms could be severe, with damaging winds and hail....
yourdailylocal.com
3 Teens Among 4 Injured in Saturday Crash
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Three teens were among four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 957 early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release from PSP-Warren, a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on 957 at 2:15 a.m. when the 16-year-old male driver fell asleep. The truck left the south side of the roadway, police said, struck a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.
erienewsnow.com
Shortage of Corrections Officers at Erie County Prison as Contract Talks Continue
The struggle to find and keep enough workers across the U.S. economy since COVID-19 has hit very hard in the corrections system. The Erie County prison is short 30 corrections officers dropping from more than 150 to around 124. To deal with the shortage, the county's Prison Pre-release Center which...
explore venango
Missing 100-Year-Old Woman Found Safe
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 100-year-old woman who had gone missing earlier today has been found safe. Clarion-based State Police notified exploreClarion.com around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, that Muriel Breig, age 100, was found “safe and sound.”. Breig, who has dementia, went missing from Motel 6...
Comments / 0