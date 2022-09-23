Newton Water Department Announces Installation Of New Water Line, Service Will Be Temporarily Interrupted

From the Mattoon Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Friday, September 23, at 3:01pm the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to Lee’s Famous Recipe located at 800 Charleston Avenue for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04pm to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the business, as well as smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Staff reported to arriving crews that the fire was located in the kitchen. Crews deployed a 1.75″ hose line and entered the structure to begin extinguishing the fire. The fire in the kitchen was quickly knocked down, at which time they discovered that it appeared the fire had spread to the attic. A crew was sent to the roof to cut a hole to allow the heat and smoke to escape. A second 1.75″ attack line was pulled to assist the initial interior crew in knocking the fire down in the attic space. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

MATTOON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO