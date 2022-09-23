Newton Water Department Announces Installation Of New Water Line, Service Will Be Temporarily Interrupted

Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Mattoon FD Responds To Fire At Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken
From the Mattoon Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On Friday, September 23, at 3:01pm the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to Lee’s Famous Recipe located at 800 Charleston Avenue for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04pm to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the business, as well as smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Staff reported to arriving crews that the fire was located in the kitchen. Crews deployed a 1.75″ hose line and entered the structure to begin extinguishing the fire. The fire in the kitchen was quickly knocked down, at which time they discovered that it appeared the fire had spread to the attic. A crew was sent to the roof to cut a hole to allow the heat and smoke to escape. A second 1.75″ attack line was pulled to assist the initial interior crew in knocking the fire down in the attic space. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Brownstown man killed in trench collapse in Centralia
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has announced a 54-year-old rural Brownstown man died during a Monday morning trench collapse on East Kerr Street at its intersection with North Poplar in Centralia. Darrell McCammack was reportedly covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at...
WAND TV
Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
Four local individuals honored at “Wabashiki Wildlife” area
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at Dewey Point early on Saturday morning, as local officials honored four people who made key contributions to the development of the Wabashiki Wildlife area. Max Miller, John McNichols, Arby Montgomery and Judy Anderson all had different parts of the park named after them, a place they played […]
Neighbors shocked by crime scene in small town
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a small town in Moultrie County were shocked Monday morning when they saw a police presence and crime scene tape set up in their neighborhood. State Police and officers from Lovington have been processing the scene on South Logan Street throughout the day. State Police have taken the lead […]
wslmradio.com
State Police Investigating Death of Petersburg Man
Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment. An autopsy was...
Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 2, 1985, Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, seemed to have lots of life ahead of her. “I just remember always thinking she was beautiful,” said Swinford’s niece, Courtney Lash. “She was of course taller than me. She had strawberry blonde hair.” “She’s been described as just a free spirit […]
wslmradio.com
Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash
Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
Effingham Radio
Paul Oscar Wendling, 83
Paul Oscar Wendling, 83, of Effingham, IL, entered eternal glory on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:10 p.m. at Willowbrook Memory Care in Effingham with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham with...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Special Board Meeting
The Shelby County Board held a special meeting at 10 AM on the 21st of this month for the purpose of awarding a custom farming contract and approving the annual audit. Kenney Compton was the low bidder of the 6 bids received for custom farming while zero bids were received for the inputs needed to actually put a crop in the ground. We will update you with a new article when we receive all the bids that were submitted. The farm committee meeting is in the bottom video below.
Central A&M community gathers after recent student accident
Students and staff say those students will always be remembered in the community.
Investigation underway at West Terre Haute gas station
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – There was a police presence near the Express Mart at 15 National Ave. in West Terre Haute. Authorities would only say it was part of an active investigation. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
timeanddate.com
Time Zone in City of Sullivan, Indiana, USA
The graph above illustrates clock changes in City of Sullivan during 2022. Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes do not necessarily occur on the same date every year. YearDate & TimeAbbreviationTime ChangeOffset After. 2021Sun, Mar 14 at 2:00 amEST → EDT+1 hour (DST start)UTC-4h Sun, Nov 7 at 2:00 amEDT...
Effingham Radio
Trading Post Monday, 09/26/22
FOR SALE: A Ford 5000 tractor, repainted, ready to go, will sell or trade for a Ford 4000 diesel or a 4600-diesel tractor in nice running condition, located southeast of Dieterich. Call 618-752-5931. FOR SALE: A front end lift for a riding mower, adjustable $40, a 2006 Yamaha Grizzly 125...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
Effingham Radio
Michael Raymond McCormick, 60
Michael Raymond McCormick, 60, of Flora, passed away at 9:05 am, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Michael was born on December 18, 1961, in Newark, New Jersey the son of Raymond and Lola (Fancher) McCormick. Michael had worked at S & S Urethane, in Farina, Fedders in Effingham, and Ameri Gas in Noble. Some of his hobbies included playing guitar, rabbit hunting, telling stories, playing darts, and spending time with his family and friends.
WCIA
The history of the barn being raised at Illinois Amish Heritage Center
This large, five-bay, Pennsylvania-style barn features the typical forebay overhang on the east side, and a drive-in threshing floor on the west side. On the lower level are stalls for six draft horses, pens for various livestock, and the milking bay along with grain and feed bins. The upper level is open for hay and grain storage. The barn was dismantled in February and the timbers were shipped to the facilities of Trillium Dell Timber Works, now Firmatas, in Galesburg, Illinois for restoration or replacement as needed.
Thousands flock to Cory for annual apple festival
CORY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As car after car made its way into Cory over the weekend, Shane Wiram had one word to describe the experience. “Overwhelming,” he said. “In the town of Cory we probably only half 150 people, and I would probably venture to say yesterday we have four or five thousand people running around […]
WAND TV
Police: Man and woman wanted for charges connected to Pana fight
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for two people they say are connected to mob action and aggravated battery in Pana. On Saturday just before 1 p.m. Pana Police got a call of a fight in progress near 4th and Oak Street. Callers reported hearing one gun shot fired.
