A Montana hunter has left people in shock and anger after she proudly displayed the carcass of a dog she shot dead and skinned, mistaking it to be a wolf pup on her hunting trip.The woman, Amber Rose, announced her kill on Facebook and shared a series of graphic pictures in which she was seen joyously posing with a blood-smeared body of a dead dog. The pictures, that have left several disturbed on social media, show the fur of the skinned dog lying in a pickup truck.“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall...

MONTANA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO