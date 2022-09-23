Read full article on original website
BBC
Arrest after woman dies in Somerset suspected hit-and-run
An arrest has been made following the death of a woman in her 70s, who was injured in a suspected hit-and-run. She was found with life-threatening injuries in Dukes Mead, off the A38 Taunton Road, in Bridgwater, Somerset, at 16:00 BST on Friday. She was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
BBC
Cyclist dies on country road
A cyclist has died after being thrown from his bike on Sunday, police have said. The rider, in his 50s, was found in a critical condition on Granbrook Lane in Mickleton, shortly after 09:30 BST said Warwickshire Police. He was given emergency treatment but died at the scene, said the...
BBC
Award for retired Humberside Police dog shot three times
A retired Humberside Police dog who was shot three times has been granted a lifetime achievement award. German Shepherd Logan was injured when he and his handler were pursuing a man wanted for attempted murder in May 2018. The dog and his handler were injured, with the dog being shot...
BBC
Flint: Arrest as missing girl, 12, found in Birmingham
A man has been arrested after a missing 12-year-old girl from north Wales was found in Birmingham. North Wales Police were alerted on Friday afternoon and an "intensive investigation" launched alongside West Midlands Police. Officers said the girl was traced about 100 miles away from her home in Flint, in...
BBC
Storrington glider crash: Pilot dies after crashing in field
A pilot has died after his glider crashed in a field in Sussex. The aircraft crashed near Hurston Lane in Storrington shortly before 11:00 BST on Saturday. The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene, Sussex Police said. A coroner has been informed. Emergency...
BBC
Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire
A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Emergency services were called shortly after 02:15 BST to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed one man died in the incident and eight other people were in hospital, with ninety residents evacuated.
BBC
Attempted murder arrest after police cars rammed by tractor
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone. Police investigating a report of a drink driver attended an address in Tattenabuddagh Lane just after midnight on Saturday. A man then tried to evade police in...
BBC
Car passenger killed and two hurt in Aberdeen crash
A 19-year-old car passenger has died in a crash in Aberdeen. He was travelling with two other men in an Audi RS3 which crashed on the B9077 road at 00:40 on Sunday. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old driver and another passenger, aged 22, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.
BBC
Addenbrooke's crash: Fuel tanker driver admits causing cyclist's death
A fuel tanker driver has admitted killing a cyclist in a crash just outside the hospital where she worked. Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, whose family called her a "truly special individual", died near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on 7 October. At Peterborough Magistrates' Court, Richard Hardcastle, 28, of Westall Close, Hertford,...
BBC
Stourport-on-Severn: Boy, nine, dies in off-road vehicle crash
A nine-year-old boy has died in an off-road vehicle crash in Worcestershire. Police said officers and ambulance workers were called to Coney Green Farm, off Ribbesford Road, Stourport-on-Severn, at 16:45 BST on Saturday. "An off-road vehicle had overturned and one passenger, a nine-year-old boy, died at the scene," the West...
BBC
Khayri McLean: Two boys charged with murder over Huddersfield school stabbing
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with the murder of Khayri McLean, who was stabbed outside a school in Huddersfield, police say. Khayri, 15, was attacked outside North Huddersfield Trust School and died in hospital on Wednesday, according to West Yorkshire Police. The two teenagers charged with...
BBC
Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD
A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
BBC
Man dies following incident with bull on a Llandeilo farm
A farmer has died following an incident involving a bull, BBC Wales understands. It is believed the man, named locally as 58-year-old Maldwyn Harries, was attacked by a bull during a TB test on Friday morning. Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed officers were called to a farm in Penybanc area near Llandeilo,...
Montana hunter under fire for posing with skinned husky puppy she claims she ‘mistook for wolf’
A Montana hunter has left people in shock and anger after she proudly displayed the carcass of a dog she shot dead and skinned, mistaking it to be a wolf pup on her hunting trip.The woman, Amber Rose, announced her kill on Facebook and shared a series of graphic pictures in which she was seen joyously posing with a blood-smeared body of a dead dog. The pictures, that have left several disturbed on social media, show the fur of the skinned dog lying in a pickup truck.“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall...
BBC
Community order for Inverness teen driver who caused fatal crash
A teenage driver who caused the death of his best friend has been sentenced to carry out a community payback order and banned from driving for five years. Connor Lawless was speeding on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused a three-vehicle crash in December 2019.
BBC
Crash victim's family donate defibrillators to all road policing units
The parents of a 16-year-old cyclist who was killed in a car crash have donated a further 56 defibrillators to all Scottish road policing units. Keiran McKandie, from Elgin, died at the scene of the smash on the B9010 Forres to Kellas Road in 2016. Police officers who were first...
BBC
Renee MacRae: Trial told of 123 reported sightings after disappearance
A murder trial has heard police received 123 reported sightings of a woman after she and her son disappeared in 1976 - but all were eliminated. William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae, 36, and their three-year-old son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands. Det Con Martin Murphy said locations of...
BBC
Carlisle pedestrian killed in crash named
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Cumbria has been named by police. The collision happened just before 03:50 BST on Friday in Denton Street, Carlisle. Ryan Thompson, 21, of Stanhope Road, Carlisle, died at the scene, police said. Cumbria Police is appealing for anyone who...
