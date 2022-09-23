ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Award for retired Humberside Police dog shot three times

A retired Humberside Police dog who was shot three times has been granted a lifetime achievement award. German Shepherd Logan was injured when he and his handler were pursuing a man wanted for attempted murder in May 2018. The dog and his handler were injured, with the dog being shot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lakhimpur: Unanswered questions in India sisters' hanging

Just hours after two teenaged sisters were found hanging from a tree in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, police said they had solved the crime and arrested six men. But the families of the victims and the accused have raised serious questions about the investigation,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sutton Heath: Soldier, 20, died in non-operational incident says MOD

A young soldier died during a "non-operational incident", the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed. Sapper Connor Morrison, 20, of 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment stationed in Woodbridge, Suffolk, died in Ipswich Hospital on 23 July. It was previously reported he collapsed during hot weather at the regiment's Rock Barracks two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Adam Clapham death: Fourth person charged with murder

A fourth person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, at about 10:50 BST on Monday. Police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with his murder and was due to appear later...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bristol: Man dies and 90 evacuated in serious flats fire

A man has died after a fire in a block of flats in Bristol. Emergency services were called shortly after 02:15 BST to Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed one man died in the incident and eight other people were in hospital, with ninety residents evacuated.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

PM chief of staff Mark Fullbrook no longer paid via firm, says No 10

The prime minister's chief of staff will now be employed directly by the government instead of through a private company, Downing Street has confirmed. It follows the revelation that Mark Fullbrook was being paid through his lobbying firm, Fullbrook Strategies. The arrangement had been criticised by the opposition and by...
POLITICS
BBC

Government review of ELMS farming subsidies stokes anger

A major overhaul of farm subsidies that rewards landowners in England for their environmental work is in doubt after the government signalled a review. Environmental groups and some farmers worry the government could water down the overhaul, known as environmental land management schemes (ELMS), but the NFU farm union had requested a delay.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Royal raid: The curious case of the Irish Crown Jewels

The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was Ireland's most scandalous heist - and it remains unsolved to this day. With an estimated value of €5m (£4.3m), their current whereabouts remain unknown. King William IV presented the jewels for use by the lord...
WORLD
BBC

Dundee killer set fire to home to 'burn old life'

A convicted killer who put her neighbours' lives in danger by setting fire to her home has been ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. Dundee Sheriff Court heard Victoria Kydd set fire to the flat in a bid to "burn her old life". She admitted culpably and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Duke of Norfolk banned from driving

The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
U.K.
BBC

Cost of living: Families bringing boarded-up fires back into use

Households are bringing boarded-up fires and stoves back into use to reduce their energy bills, chimney sweeps have said. One West Yorkshire couple said they had reinstated an old stove, unused since they moved in. Campaign group Fuel Poverty Action said people were "resorting to all sorts of measures" to...
INDUSTRY

