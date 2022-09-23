Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
ShotSpotter tech leads police to fatal shooting on Detroit's eastside
Detroit’s gunshot detection system alerted police to a shooting on the city’s eastside Wednesday morning, with cops ultimately finding a deceased victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
Detroit News
Suspect sought in Detroit quadruple shooting
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect accused in a shooting that left four people injured this month on the city's east side. Three men and a woman were standing near a corner at Warren and Dickerson around 3:15 a.m. Sept. 11 when a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them, investigators said in a statement.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit
DETROIT – Two men stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a man who was trying to find a wallet that had been taken by children during a basketball game in Detroit, police said. Kyrell Allen and Anthony Hopkins are accused of carjacking in a criminal complaint filed Thursday...
Detroit News
Detroit widow's world 'ripped into a thousand pieces' after husband killed by reckless driver
Detroit − Patricia Brewer doesn't understand why the woman who killed her brother will spend a maximum of 15 years in prison. She wants Shameeka Walthall to spend the rest of her life in prison without the chance of parole, Brewer said. But she knows that's not how the justice system works.
WKBW-TV
Man charged in fatal stabbing of Detroit radio anchor
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday afternoon in connection to the deadly Chesterfield Township, Michigan, stabbing last week that left a Detroit radio anchor dead. Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5th, 6th men arrested after posing on Instagram with guns stolen from Westland, Dearborn Heights
WESTLAND, Mich. – The fifth and sixth men linked to the thefts of at least 76 guns in Westland and Dearborn Heights were arrested after posting pictures with some of the weapons publicly on social media, police said. Tivon Jaquess Jr. and Keijuan Watkins are the latest to be...
fox2detroit.com
Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit. The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable. Police said it is...
Man found dead inside home on Detroit's east side
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to figure out what happened after they discovered the body of a man inside a home on Detroit's east side early Tuesday morning.The body was found inside the home on the 11100 block of Findlay Street at around 9 a.m.Not much information has been released at this time, including the identity of the victim. Detroit Police do not have any suspects in custody and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detroit Police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek person involved in an aggravated assault on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person involved in an aggravated assault on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Sept. 26) at 10:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Joy Road in Detroit. Police say the suspect and the 53-year-old male...
Texas truck driver bound for Detroit with 406 pounds of drugs gets lengthy prison sentence
DETROIT – A Texas man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was arrested in Michigan with a truck full of illegal drugs. Roque Carranza-Alvarado, 28, formerly of Dallas, was sentenced in federal court in Port Huron by the Hon. Robert H. Cleland, Untied States District Judge, on Wednesday.
Detroit News
Police investigate fatal shooting on Detroit's east side
Detroit − Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found shot inside a home on the city's east side Tuesday. Authorities said officers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. and found the adult male victim fatally shot inside the home in the 11100 block of Findlay Avenue near Conner Street and Gratiot Avenue.
Detroit News
Argument leads to driver running over man, Detroit police say
Detroit police are searching for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting a man with his car Monday on the city's west side. The suspect and victim started arguing around 10:30 a.m. while at a business near Joy and Greenfield, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. "As one male was getting...
Michigan State Police trooper shot during undercover drug operation in Detroit, gunman at large
One trooper is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during an undercover operation on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
Detroit News
Detroit moving to demolish portion of Packard Plant
The City of Detroit will begin an emergency demolition Thursday on a portion of the Packard Plant it deems dangerous to residents and neighboring businesses. The property is owned by Fernando Palazuelo. The structure slated for demolition sits at 6199 Concord, adjacent to an operating business, event management company Display Group. City officials said Wednesday the structure “creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees, and neighborhood residents.”
Michigan couple charged in fatal shooting after months of investigation
DETROIT – A Michigan couple is facing charges in a fatal shooting after nearly four months of investigation led to their recent arrest, authorities said. Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, was fatally shot on May 30 in downtown Detroit. Nearly four months later, Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak...
Detroit News
Two suspects in custody for shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper
Two suspects are in custody in connection with a shooting on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning that injured a Michigan State Trooper, officials said. The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Riverview near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road in Detroit, according to authorities. Police said an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance when an unknown suspect firedupon them and struck a male state trooper.
Quadruple drive-by shooting on Detroit street corner caught on camera, police looking for driver of car
The search is on for the driver of a car that was caught on camera in a quadruple shooting on Warren Avenue on Detroit’s east side earlier this month.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family searching for justice more than 3 years after father shot, killed in driveway
DETROIT – More than three years ago a Detroit father was shot and killed. His family is still searching for justice. Anthony Albert Sr. was murdered at 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2019, outside his home in the 13000 block of Bringard Drive on the city’s east side.
