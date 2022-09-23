ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Men robbed, assaulted after leaving Eastern Market bar

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed men as they left a bar in Eastern Market early Saturday. The two victims, who are 29 and 25, were leaving a bar in the 1400 block of Fisher near Russell around 2 a.m. when armed men approached them and stole their cell phones, wallets, and money.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Suspect sought in Detroit quadruple shooting

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect accused in a shooting that left four people injured this month on the city's east side. Three men and a woman were standing near a corner at Warren and Dickerson around 3:15 a.m. Sept. 11 when a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them, investigators said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
WKBW-TV

Man charged in fatal stabbing of Detroit radio anchor

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday afternoon in connection to the deadly Chesterfield Township, Michigan, stabbing last week that left a Detroit radio anchor dead. Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen hit by bus on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in Detroit. The 17-year-old boy was hit by a Department of Transportation bus in the area of Morang and Kelly around 9 a.m. He is currently listed as stable. Police said it is...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man found dead inside home on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are trying to figure out what happened after they discovered the body of a man inside a home on Detroit's east side early Tuesday morning.The body was found inside the home on the 11100 block of Findlay Street at around 9 a.m.Not much information has been released at this time, including the identity of the victim. Detroit Police do not have any suspects in custody and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detroit Police.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit − Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found shot inside a home on the city's east side Tuesday. Authorities said officers were called to the home at about 9 a.m. and found the adult male victim fatally shot inside the home in the 11100 block of Findlay Avenue near Conner Street and Gratiot Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Argument leads to driver running over man, Detroit police say

Detroit police are searching for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting a man with his car Monday on the city's west side. The suspect and victim started arguing around 10:30 a.m. while at a business near Joy and Greenfield, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. "As one male was getting...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit moving to demolish portion of Packard Plant

The City of Detroit will begin an emergency demolition Thursday on a portion of the Packard Plant it deems dangerous to residents and neighboring businesses. The property is owned by Fernando Palazuelo. The structure slated for demolition sits at 6199 Concord, adjacent to an operating business, event management company Display Group. City officials said Wednesday the structure “creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees, and neighborhood residents.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Two suspects in custody for shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper

Two suspects are in custody in connection with a shooting on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning that injured a Michigan State Trooper, officials said. The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Riverview near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road in Detroit, according to authorities. Police said an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance when an unknown suspect firedupon them and struck a male state trooper.
DETROIT, MI

