FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
thebossmagazine.com
Stephen Bittel’s Terranova Inks Deal with New Tenants for Shadowwood Square in Boca Raton
South Florida’s temperate weather and beautiful coastline has long drawn retirees to the eastern tip of the Sunshine State, but over the past few years the area has been an increasingly popular destination for younger residents too. In addition to the draw of working remotely from the beach, the availability of homes and lack of state income tax has seen Florida gain more than 200,000 residents in the last year, making it second only to Texas in population growth.
jupitermag.com
The Leader of Visionary Restaurant and Nightlife Hospitality
Name: Cleve Mash, Scott Frielich, and Angelo Abbenante. When it comes to trailblazing hospitality, few do it better than Scott Frielich, Angelo Abbenante, and Cleve Mash. With 60 years of combined expertise, they are the powers behind some of the top dining rooms, bars, and nightclubs in the Palm Beaches. As vice president of Subculture Group, Frielich helped launch 16 concepts between West Palm Beach and Miami Beach. Abbenante helms Lynora’s fleet of Italian eateries, and Mash operates world-class nightlife venues like Clematis Social and Radius. Growing up in Palm Beach County, the tight-knit trio developed their decades-long friendship running in the same professional circles. After years of working on separate ventures, they jumped at the opportunity to collaborate on an appealing side project—a beachstyle taco shop—that evolved into Papichulo Tacos. In 2017, they opened their first eatery in Jupiter followed by an outpost in Royal Palm Beach. Blackbird, their highly anticipated modern Asian concept in Jupiter, expanded the empire even further. Inside the sumptuously designed space, restaurantgoers are transported to a glamorous watering hole featuring partner and executive chef Tim Nickey’s dramatic take on Far East–inspired fare. “It’s a love letter to the old-school Chinese cuisine my partners and I enjoyed growing up,” Frielich says. “After months of planning, it’s gratifying to see Blackbird fly.”
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Palm City, FL
Are you looking for the next great spot for a vacation with your family and friends?. You are reading: Things to do in palm city florida | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm City, FL. Palm City, Florida, is the best choice and a prime location to enjoy fun...
South Florida Man Arrested For Not Paying After Dining At Restaurants
Police say at least three restaurants didn't see any money from this mysterious customers.
bocamag.com
Lobster Bar Hosts Celebrity Chef Dinner
Fans of Bravo’s Below Deck reality TV show know chef Ben Robinson as the outspoken but extremely talented British chef that creates unforgettable dishes for guests on board the mega yachts that employ him. Well, for the rest of us who haven’t stepped onto a luxury yacht (yet!) here’s...
cohaitungchi.com
11 Top-Rated Things to Do in Juno Beach, FL
You are reading: Things to do in juno | 11 Top-Rated Things to Do in Juno Beach, FL. Juno Beach lies on a pretty barrier island just south of Jupiter and north of West Palm Beach on South Florida’s east coast. A haven for nature lovers and those who appreciate fantastic water views, this quaint town is sandwiched between the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.
southfloridaweekend.com
Sweetgreen opens new location at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - There’s a new spot for a healthy and delicious meal in Palm Beach Gardens. Sweetgreen is officially open in the Downtown Palm Beach Gardens shopping center!. The health food restaurant prides itself on serving real food from scratch, using fresh ingredients,...
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
wogx.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Hurricane Ian could dump up to 7 inches of rain in some parts of Palm Beach County
Stinging rain bands that turn day to dusk are expected to reach Palm Beach County early Tuesday as a deepening Hurricane Ian threatens drowning storm surge for Florida’s porous west coast and flooding showers for its eastern edge. The dangerous hurricane, which triggered evacuations orders for multiple Gulf Coast counties Monday, is expected to reach major Category 4 hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico, before abruptly downshifting to a Category 2 ahead of a possible Thursday...
seminoletribune.org
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek recognized for ‘community impact’
The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce has recognized the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek as its “community impact business of the year.” The chamber made the announcement Sept. 22 in a news release. The honor is reserved for a chamber member that “demonstrates an overall spirit...
CNBC
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
Loggers’ Run Boca Raton Forecloses On Homeowner Over $777
West Boca Raton Community Is Foreclosing Over $777 In HOA Dues and $685 In Legal Fees. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another example of Florida HOA fees not being “optional” is playing out in the community of Loggers’ Run in West Delray Beach, where […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Clear the clouds over West Palm's Sunset Lounge
There’s blame to be shared for the delays in assigning a management team for West Palm Beach’s Sunset Lounge jazz ballroom revival. But because the project holds tremendous promise for spurring its neighborhood’s pride and economics — and because it’s a jewel from which the entire city can benefit — we urge the city and qualified contractors to get their acts together for a quick redo of the selection process.
Missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach found, police say
A missing woman who was last seen Sunday in West Palm Beach has been found safe. Police said Leundrea Mathis has been safely located.
cbs12.com
Grasshoppers and crickets? The morning team has an interesting breakfast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This morning, anchor Stefany Valderrama and meteorologist Zachary Covey had an interesting breakfast...grasshoppers and crickets. Be sure to tune in to the morning show every day to get your day started.
WPBF News 25
City of Fort Pierce distributing sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce is providing sandbags for residents ahead ofHurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for the entire state of Florida in preparation for the storm. Parts of South Florida are under tropical storm watches as Hurricane Ian...
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
Local officials keeping an eye on Ian as threat to Palm Beach County appears to dim
Local officials were keeping a wary eye on Tropical Storm Ian on Sunday as the system's westward slide appeared to reduce the threat to Palm Beach County. "The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is currently activated to a Level 3, which is enhanced monitoring," the county said in a statement Sunday. "Emergency Management staff...
cw34.com
Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
