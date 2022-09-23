ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

thebossmagazine.com

Stephen Bittel’s Terranova Inks Deal with New Tenants for Shadowwood Square in Boca Raton

South Florida’s temperate weather and beautiful coastline has long drawn retirees to the eastern tip of the Sunshine State, but over the past few years the area has been an increasingly popular destination for younger residents too. In addition to the draw of working remotely from the beach, the availability of homes and lack of state income tax has seen Florida gain more than 200,000 residents in the last year, making it second only to Texas in population growth.
BOCA RATON, FL
jupitermag.com

The Leader of Visionary Restaurant and Nightlife Hospitality

Name: Cleve Mash, Scott Frielich, and Angelo Abbenante. When it comes to trailblazing hospitality, few do it better than Scott Frielich, Angelo Abbenante, and Cleve Mash. With 60 years of combined expertise, they are the powers behind some of the top dining rooms, bars, and nightclubs in the Palm Beaches. As vice president of Subculture Group, Frielich helped launch 16 concepts between West Palm Beach and Miami Beach. Abbenante helms Lynora’s fleet of Italian eateries, and Mash operates world-class nightlife venues like Clematis Social and Radius. Growing up in Palm Beach County, the tight-knit trio developed their decades-long friendship running in the same professional circles. After years of working on separate ventures, they jumped at the opportunity to collaborate on an appealing side project—a beachstyle taco shop—that evolved into Papichulo Tacos. In 2017, they opened their first eatery in Jupiter followed by an outpost in Royal Palm Beach. Blackbird, their highly anticipated modern Asian concept in Jupiter, expanded the empire even further. Inside the sumptuously designed space, restaurantgoers are transported to a glamorous watering hole featuring partner and executive chef Tim Nickey’s dramatic take on Far East–inspired fare. “It’s a love letter to the old-school Chinese cuisine my partners and I enjoyed growing up,” Frielich says. “After months of planning, it’s gratifying to see Blackbird fly.”
JUPITER, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Palm City, FL

Are you looking for the next great spot for a vacation with your family and friends?. You are reading: Things to do in palm city florida | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm City, FL. Palm City, Florida, is the best choice and a prime location to enjoy fun...
PALM CITY, FL
bocamag.com

Lobster Bar Hosts Celebrity Chef Dinner

Fans of Bravo’s Below Deck reality TV show know chef Ben Robinson as the outspoken but extremely talented British chef that creates unforgettable dishes for guests on board the mega yachts that employ him. Well, for the rest of us who haven’t stepped onto a luxury yacht (yet!) here’s...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

11 Top-Rated Things to Do in Juno Beach, FL

You are reading: Things to do in juno | 11 Top-Rated Things to Do in Juno Beach, FL. Juno Beach lies on a pretty barrier island just south of Jupiter and north of West Palm Beach on South Florida’s east coast. A haven for nature lovers and those who appreciate fantastic water views, this quaint town is sandwiched between the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean.
JUNO BEACH, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

Sweetgreen opens new location at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - There’s a new spot for a healthy and delicious meal in Palm Beach Gardens. Sweetgreen is officially open in the Downtown Palm Beach Gardens shopping center!. The health food restaurant prides itself on serving real food from scratch, using fresh ingredients,...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian could dump up to 7 inches of rain in some parts of Palm Beach County

Stinging rain bands that turn day to dusk are expected to reach Palm Beach County early Tuesday as a deepening Hurricane Ian threatens drowning storm surge for Florida’s porous west coast and flooding showers for its eastern edge. The dangerous hurricane, which triggered evacuations orders for multiple Gulf Coast counties Monday, is expected to reach major Category 4 hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico, before abruptly downshifting to a Category 2 ahead of a possible Thursday...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
seminoletribune.org

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek recognized for ‘community impact’

The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce has recognized the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek as its “community impact business of the year.” The chamber made the announcement Sept. 22 in a news release. The honor is reserved for a chamber member that “demonstrates an overall spirit...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Loggers’ Run Boca Raton Forecloses On Homeowner Over $777

West Boca Raton Community Is Foreclosing Over $777 In HOA Dues and $685 In Legal Fees. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another example of Florida HOA fees not being “optional” is playing out in the community of Loggers’ Run in West Delray Beach, where […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Clear the clouds over West Palm's Sunset Lounge

There’s blame to be shared for the delays in assigning a management team for West Palm Beach’s Sunset Lounge jazz ballroom revival. But because the project holds tremendous promise for spurring its neighborhood’s pride and economics — and because it’s a jewel from which the entire city can benefit — we urge the city and qualified contractors to get their acts together for a quick redo of the selection process.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman's body found behind building in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's body was found on Embarcadero Drive on Monday. Police say the body had been there for quite some time. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman's body was found behind a building, just south of 45th Street. The police...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

