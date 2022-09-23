Name: Cleve Mash, Scott Frielich, and Angelo Abbenante. When it comes to trailblazing hospitality, few do it better than Scott Frielich, Angelo Abbenante, and Cleve Mash. With 60 years of combined expertise, they are the powers behind some of the top dining rooms, bars, and nightclubs in the Palm Beaches. As vice president of Subculture Group, Frielich helped launch 16 concepts between West Palm Beach and Miami Beach. Abbenante helms Lynora’s fleet of Italian eateries, and Mash operates world-class nightlife venues like Clematis Social and Radius. Growing up in Palm Beach County, the tight-knit trio developed their decades-long friendship running in the same professional circles. After years of working on separate ventures, they jumped at the opportunity to collaborate on an appealing side project—a beachstyle taco shop—that evolved into Papichulo Tacos. In 2017, they opened their first eatery in Jupiter followed by an outpost in Royal Palm Beach. Blackbird, their highly anticipated modern Asian concept in Jupiter, expanded the empire even further. Inside the sumptuously designed space, restaurantgoers are transported to a glamorous watering hole featuring partner and executive chef Tim Nickey’s dramatic take on Far East–inspired fare. “It’s a love letter to the old-school Chinese cuisine my partners and I enjoyed growing up,” Frielich says. “After months of planning, it’s gratifying to see Blackbird fly.”

JUPITER, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO