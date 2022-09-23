ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines County, IA

Opinion: Des Moines County man learns lesson after horrific accident

By Curt Swarm
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Osvut_0i7hISY600

Curt Petersen's wife, Emma, shouted, “Curt, Curt, are you all right?”

“Yeah,” Curt groaned. “Call an ambulance.”

When the life-flight helicopter landed, the life-flight nurse asked, “Mr. Petersen, on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the worst, how much pain are you in?”

Curt figured his pain level was about a 7. But he knew his wife Emma was listening and he didn't want to alarm her, so he said, “Oh, about a 5.”

“I don't think so, Mr. Petersen,” the nurse shot back, observing Curt's mangled body. “You're a 10!”

It all started when the Petersens' dump truck developed an air leak. The Petersens live north of Burlington, close to Big Hollow Recreation Area, in rural Sperry. Curt Petersen pumped the brakes, and had Emma walk around the dump truck and attached pup trailer, listening for hissing. She has better hearing than Curt (except when he's trying to tell her something, Curt jokes).

“It's on the pup's rear axle,” Emma hollered.

Curt shut the dump truck off, got out, and put a 4-inch block behind one of the truck's tires. The dump truck and pup trailer were parked on a small incline.

“I don't think that's a big enough block,” Emma warned.

Curt ignored her, crawled under the pup trailer and commenced to tear apart a “pancake” until he located the air leak. He went into the garage, found another “pancake” and crawled back under the pup. The four-inch block must have settled in the gravel because the truck rolled over the block.

Curt thought, “Uh, oh,” and reached up and grabbed the axle and tried to scoot along with the pup. His bottom was catching up to his feet.

There wasn't enough room for him to turn around under the moving trailer, and he couldn't let go and let the truck roll over him. Its low-hanging rear end would kill him. It flashed through Curt's mind that if he had only set the dump truck's brakes, or put the truck in gear, it would never have moved. This was his fault.

The middle-axle-spring bolts caught Curt's shoulder, rolled him, and he heard his ribs crunching. It sounded like a plastic water bottle being squeezed.

The tire hit his head and started up his arm. That's when his left arm snapped. Then the tire on the other side went over his leg and crushed his ankle. He let it happen, and didn't fight it by trying to yank his leg back and making things worse.

The pup trailer was jack-knifing. It rolled up onto another little incline and stopped. Curt thought, “Good.” But it rolled back down and stopped right on top of his leg and foot.

Of course, pandemonium broke out. Both Emma's and Curt's cell phones were in their house. Emma rushed in to get a phone. Curt's brother from Tucson was visiting. He was on the phone with a daughter who had called from New Mexico. She heard the commotion and tried calling 911 but reached Albuquerque 911. And so it goes.

Curt's brother rushed out and was able to back the truck and pup trailer off Curt's leg.

Curt spent seven weeks in intensive care and the hospital in Iowa City. Emma and his family were with him 24-7.

In the chopper ride to the hospital, bilateral chest tubes were installed because of two collapsed lungs. He had broken or pulverized all his ribs, with the exception of three; he had a broken arm, crushed ankle, broken leg, and fractured C-7. (This turned out to be an old injury.)

He hallucinated from all the pain medication and thought he was being flown by helicopter to Canada for treatment because it was less expensive there. He couldn't talk because of a tracheotomy and all the tubes that were in him.

One of his sons brought him a white board to write on. He couldn't move his broken arm, so all his words were written in one spot. His son had to move the white board as he wrote. (The doctors didn't set his broken arm — they were more concerned about his other injuries. Curt's arm healed itself.)

Curt managed to write, “They're taking me to Canada.” A nurse walked in and Curt quick erased what he had written so she wouldn't see it. His son sighed, “Dad...”

This accident happened in June 2019. Thankfully, and by the grace of God, the capable hands of excellent doctors and surgeons, and lots of prayers, Curt has realized close to a full recovery.

He is a God-fearing man and believes God has everything planned out even before you're in the womb. You are to trust in God. Even when bad things happen, you are to learn from them.

What has Curt Petersen learned from his own dump truck's pup trailer running over him twice?

“When your wife tells you the 4-inch block isn't tall enough — listen to her!

Comments / 1

Related
KWQC

2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday in connection with the overdose death of her 22-month-old son in October. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 12-16, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Steve H. Mangold and Cheryl A. Mangold of Camp Point sold...
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

Keokuk teen found guilty of First Degree Robbery, conspiracy

Burlington, IA- A Jury has found a Keokuk teen guilty of robbery and Conspiracy following a four-day trial. According to the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Noah Christopher Scott of Keokuk was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. The charges stem from an...
BURLINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sperry, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Des Moines County, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Des Moines County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Burlington, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 injured in semi crash on I-80 in Henry County

One person was taken to a regional hospital, but three people from LeClaire escaped injuries on Saturday afternoon after the minivan they were in was struck by debris from a fiery semi tractor trailer accident on I-80 in Henry County. On September 24 at about 1 p.m., Jose Guzman, a 66-year-old man from Naples, FL […]
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KWQC

RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

IC man accused of photographing woman under dressing room door

Police say an Iowa City man took photographs of a woman from under the door of a dressing room without her consent. Iowa City Police say video surveillance from The Crowded Closet on Highway 6 East shows 58-year-old Juan Nunez of Wakefield Court walking up to a dressing room while a woman was inside, crouching down and sticking his cellphone under the door. Nunez is then seen standing up, looking at his phone, and walking off. The woman told police she saw a phone come under the door while she was changing. She also said she could see her image on the screen.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WQAD

1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona

COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
COLONA, IL
KWQC

Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was on his way to drop his cousin off at home with some friends Wednesday night. Justin Ringenoldus said, if it were another night, he could’ve been walking along Eastern Avenue where the car eventually crashed. “We were still sitting down there...
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

County to beef up ambulance service in wake of hospital closure

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors will be considering a move to add up to nine additional staff to the Lee County EMS staff on Monday. The move is in response to the pending closure of Blessing Keokuk Hospital on Oct. 1. With the closure of the hospital there will be no 24-hour emergency hospital services in Keokuk. The city will have medical clinics in operation, but they aren't open continuously.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
FORT MADISON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K92.3

Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death

A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Woman killed in crash identified

UPDATE: A woman killed in a crash Wednesday night has been identified. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was found trapped in the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
LOMAX, IL
KCJJ

OWI suspect found with semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect had a semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle at the time of his arrest. 50-year-old Jamie Washburn of Landon Road in North Liberty was pulled over on southbound Interstate 380 south of the Swisher exit just after 8:00 Friday night after reports he was driving recklessly at Sandy Beach Road and Curtis Bridge Road south of Shueyville.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy