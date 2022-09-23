ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delafield, WI

New $2.4 million Lapham Peak lodge moves forward with federal grant

By Chelsey Lewis, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

A new lodge at Lapham Peak in Delafield is one step closer to becoming a reality after receiving a $1.3 million grant from the American Rescue Plan's Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program .

The Friends of Lapham Peak, which is leading the fundraising and planning effort for the new lodge, applied for and received the grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration's competitive $240 million program to help communities that rely on travel, tourism and outdoor recreation recover from the pandemic. The Friends group had already raised nearly $700,000 for the $2.4 million project before receiving the grant.

The new 5,000-square-foot building being referred to as Lapham Lodge will be built at the Evergreen trailhead, which provides access to trails popular for hiking and cross-country skiing, including a 1.5-mile loop with man-made snow in the winter.

The lodge will include a large gathering space with a gas fireplace, accessible restrooms and changing rooms, a multipurpose room with a kitchenette, and a covered patio with benches overlooking the trailhead. Renderings for the lodge show a modern-rustic building with an angled roof and tall windows separated by stone columns, with wood beams throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ftcq_0i7hIPtv00

If the design for the building looks familiar to skiers, that's because it is. The Friends group told the architects to design something similar to the new lodge being built at one end of the Birkebeiner Trail on the former Telemark Lodge property in Cable.

While the new Lapham Lodge no doubt will be popular with the 674,000 skiers, hikers and other park visitors who stop by Lapham Peak every year, it also will be available to the public for rentals for everything from baby showers to possibly even weddings — something the existing shelter doesn't have the capacity for.

That shelter is on the south side of the Evergreen parking lot and was built after the park's 1989 Master Plan called for a warming shelter or hut. The DNR has been wanting to replace the shelter for a while as it has been unable to keep up with the park's popularity, especially during the pandemic.

Lapham Peak, the state's ninth most popular park, saw more than 730,000 visitors from July 2020 through June 2021, including a record 84,000 visitors in January, the highest ever for that month. The record number was a 72% increase from January 2020.

“So many people recreated there (during COVID) to get away from each other and get out into the woods. People have kind of forgotten already what a surge that was,” said Charlie Ritter, a volunteer with the Friends group. "(The shelter) was just too small and wasn't working well."

For now, the plan is for the small shelter to remain and be used for ski rentals, which are currently handled out of a shack along the road that leads to the parking lot.

Ritter sees Lapham Lodge as a place where people can rest after hiking, biking or skiing on Lapham's trails, or even just come to read a book in a comfortable chair by the fireplace — jokingly calling it "the Starbucks of Lapham Peak" (bring your own coffee, though).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdibb_0i7hIPtv00

The lodge also opens up bigger possibilities for the park and community, including the potential to host large ski races in the future.

“We want to bring in bigger events. We have the capability to do that with the lodge and the snowmaking capabilities,” Ritter said, noting that some events that go to the East Coast or Colorado in search of big hills can find that at Lapham, especially once they expand snowmaking to the park's big hills.

"When you have a big hill climb, you can bring in big races," he said.

The park, a unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest, is the only one in the state park system with snowmaking capabilities, and it's often the only spot in southeastern Wisconsin for skiing in low-snow winters. That makes the park — and Delafield — not only a destination for Milwaukee skiers, but also people from Chicago and farther south.

The Friends of Lapham Peak group has raised more than $1.2 million for snowmaking and other improvements at Lapham Peak since 2006 — including $360,000 for a new PistenBully groomer and storage building in recent years — and contributes between $15,000 and $20,000 annually for electricity and other costs, plus hundreds of volunteer hours.

The group began planning for the new lodge in 2021 and received official DNR approval to move forward in December . They will continue to work with the DNR through the planning and construction process, then donate the building to the state for ongoing operations and maintenance when it is complete. The goal is to begin construction by the mid-2023 and complete it by mid-2024.

But the group needs to raise an additional $400,000 before that happens and will be seeking the funds from a variety of sources including private donors and state grants like the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund.

Ritter is confident they can reach their goal thanks to this grant.

"It'll happen” he said. “We’re kind of over the hurdle now. ... It just got a lot easier.”

More information : Lapham Peak is at W329-N846 County Highway C, Delafield. For more on the park, see wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/laphampeak .

For more on Lapham Lodge and to donate, see laphampeakfriends.org/lodge .

