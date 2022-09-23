Read full article on original website
Which $1,000 phone has the better camera — iPhone 14 Pro or Galaxy Z Flip 4?
The iPhone 14 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are very different smartphones. Try to fold the iPhone like the Z Flip 4, and it’ll all end in tears. Yet if you’ve got $1,000 to spend, these two sit alongside each other on the shelves, and that makes comparing them an interesting proposition. Both are very tempting, just for different reasons. Can the camera performance help make any decision easier?
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
How to use clipboard history in Windows
The Windows clipboard history is a useful tool for looking back on something you copied and pasted not too long ago. Operating systems like Windows use the clipboard to help store text and images that you have copied in the past, and the clipboard history stores everything you've been working with recently. The clipboard can hold up to 25 of your most recent copies in its history, but the latest versions of Windows don’t make it very clear how to enable and use the clipboard history.
Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X review: thin and really fast
“The Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X leverages a fast AMD CPU and a discrete GPU to provide surprising performance in a thin and light machine.”. Great creative performance for a thin and light laptop. Attractive, solid build. Superior IPS display. Extensive privacy features. Cons. A new breed of 14-inch laptops...
The classic Macintosh was just redesigned by AI — and it’s beautiful
Many artists love to design alternate versions of original Apple products, including the first Macintosh computer. Most recently, app developer Steve Troughton-Smith made his own renditions of the classic Macintosh using the Stable Diffusion artwork generator. Stable Diffusion is an AI-based image generator that uses text to develop art that...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: best deals you can shop today
Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale and you may be wondering what it is. After all, it’s a brand-new sales event by Amazon so that means very new territory for everyone. Don’t worry. We’re here to explain everything you need to know about the potentially very exciting new sales event! Read on while we take you through it.
Why I’m almost ready to switch to AMD GPUs for streaming
Although AMD makes some of the best graphics cards, they’ve been much less competent than Nvidia GPUs for streaming. Nvidia GPUs have almost always offered better encoding performance and extra features absent on AMD cards. It’s one of the reasons why I’ve decided to switch to Nvidia graphics despite being a longtime fan of AMD; I just don’t want to give up a good streaming experience.
How to back up emails in Outlook
Whether you have emails you want to make sure to hang onto because you’re getting a new computer or you're troubleshooting a problem, you can create a backup in Microsoft Outlook. By exporting your inbox to an Outlook file format, you can easily import it again later if needed....
Amazon announces Prime Early Access Sale with huge savings
After months of speculation, Amazon has confirmed that it is holding a second two-day sale this year in the form of the Prime Early Access Sale. Much like Prime Day deals, it will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime Day members. It will take place on October 11 and 12.
The best MacBook Pro bags
MacBooks are expensive investments, so naturally, you should get a bag to safely carry yours around. Whether you are commuting for work or you're a student, you will want a bag that is sturdy, water-resistant, and roomy enough to fit the MacBook and its accessories. Here are some of the best MacBook Pro bags you can buy to keep your computer safe from the elements.
Lenovo Legion i7 gaming PCs and laptops both got massive discounts
Gamers can celebrate in some of today’s best deals, as Lenovo has discounted both its laptop and PC Legion 7i models. Both models come with the popular Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, which set a new standard for PC gaming and is a great accomplice in taking on the best PC games. Lenovo has made the Legion 7i laptop one of the best gaming laptop deals and the Legion 7i PC one of the best gaming PC deals currently going, so read onward for more details on which is the right gaming computer for you.
Save $550 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 today
Snagging one of the best gaming PC deals is a great way to ensure you can play all the latest games with the minimum of hassle. Right now, one of the biggest highlights is the HP Omen 40L. The gaming desktop offers some fantastic specs and is normally priced at $2,150. At the moment, as part of HP’s flash sale, it’s down to $1,600 for a limited time only. A huge saving of $550, this is a great time to invest in an excellent gaming PC. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7: premium 2-in-1 showdown
The convertible 2-in-1 laptop market has two obvious leaders. There’s the HP Spectre x360 13.5 and the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7, both of which have shown up on our list of best laptops overall because of their incredible build quality, outstanding good looks, and solid performance. Even though...
Netflix is building its own internal video game studio in Finland
Netflix has announced that it is building an in-house mobile games studio for Netflix Games in Helsinki, Finland. Amir Rahimi, Netflix’s VP of Games Studios, said in a press release Monday that Finland is the perfect place for Netflix Games to call home, as it is the birthplace of “some of the best game talent in the world,” such as Angry Birds creator Rovio and Next Games. Netflix acquired the latter studio earlier this year.
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus hit by unforeseen technical delay
Those of you who eagerly pre-ordered the new Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus for $1,500 will have to muster a little extra patience — the smaller and more affordable version of the excellent Ambeo Soundbar Max soundbar has been hit by an unexpected delay. The 7.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar was originally supposed to begin shipping on September 22. But that date has come and gone and there’s no word on when Ambeo Soundbar Plus orders will start making their way to customers.
Smart gadgets need a facelift. A lot of them are way too ugly.
Technology has done amazing things. It allows us to carry computers in our pockets, fly small aircraft from our phones, and even control our home systems from anywhere in the world. While there’s no arguing the usefulness that technology has brought into our lives, there is something missing: beauty.
How the Galaxy Z Flip 4 fixed my unhealthy phone habits
I reach for my phone subconsciously every few moments, no matter what notifications I have to read or respond to. I soothe myself by saying that this behavior is not uncommon; it is widely endemic, especially in modern societies where phones play a major part in our lives. Contents. Phones...
Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250
If you’re looking for one of the cheapest laptop deals around, you’re going to love the offer we’ve just spotted on this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop at Dell. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 for a limited time only. Already a great value, bringing it down to $250 has made it even more appealing. This is the kind of price you’d normally pay for a Chromebook so snapping up a Windows 11 system for this much is great. Let’s take a deeper look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The recently-released second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are a huge step up from the first-generation AirPods Pro, offering improved noise cancellation, better sound quality, battery, and a personalized listening experience, among other upgrades. But are these new features good enough to give other earbuds a run for their money?. To find...
HP flash sale: Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $130 price cut
2-in-1 laptop deals don’t get much more appealing than the deal we’ve spotted as part of the HP flash sale right now. You can buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop for $650 saving you $130 off the usual price of $780. A great price for a remarkably powerful productivity device that also includes a touchscreen interface, this is sure to help anyone looking to work on the move from people working from home to students at college. Here’s why it’s worth it.
