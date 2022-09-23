Public invited to recognize Honor Flight veterans on next mission

LAS CRUCES - The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso is finalizing preparation for its 14th mission.

Thirty-two veterans and their guardians will depart early morning on Thursday, Sept. 29, for Washington, D.C. and return on Saturday, Oct. 2. Twenty-two veterans from several localities in southern New Mexico, including Las Cruces, Fairacres, La Mesa, Alamogordo, Anthony, Silver City, Mimbres, and Truth or Consequences, and ten veterans from El Paso and Socorro, Texas, will make the trip this year.

During the Honor Flight missions, veterans are escorted, at no cost to them, to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor all those who made a sacrifice to serve. The Honor Flight network encompasses 128 hubs nationwide, and since has transported over 245,000 veterans to Washington D.C. since its inception in 2005.

Mission 14 is the first flight since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This mission includes 9 Korean War veterans and and 23 Vietnam War veterans. This is the first flight for HFSNMEP that does not include a WWII veteran.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club, the Rolling Thunder and Patriot Guard motorcycle clubs, NMSU ROTC units and many of the veterans’ families and friends will be on hand to provide help, support, and encouragement as they leave in the early hours of Sept. 29 from Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces. The public is invited to the send-off in Las Cruces at 2:30 a.m. at the MMC Annex, located on the west side of the hospital campus. The public is also invited to join well-wishers at the El Paso International Airport at 5:30 a.m. in the main lobby area.

The veterans will be returning from Washington D.C. on Oct. 1 on Southwest Airlines. The public is invited to welcome these honored veterans home in El Paso at 5:30 p.m. in the main lobby area of the airport, and in Las Cruces at the Memorial Medical Center Annex. They are expected to return to MMC at 7:45 p.m.

The public may obtain additional information and live updates about actual arrival times on the Facebook page @RealHonorFlightOfSouthernNewMexico . Full information about Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso is available at www.honorflightnm.org .

