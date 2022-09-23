ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple News

Owls snap scoreless streak in loss to Bulldogs

Temple University women’s soccer (0-5-4, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) lost to Gonzaga University (5-2-2, 0-0 Western Athletic Conference) 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex. Despite the loss, the Owls ended their seven game scoreless streak, recording their second second goal of the season late in the second half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Temple volleyball blanked by Tulsa in second conference game

Temple University volleyball (6-7,0-2 American Athletic Conference) lost every set against the University of Tulsa (9-5, 2-0 American) during a 3-0 loss in their second conference game of the season at the Donald W. Reynolds Center on Sunday afternoon. The Owls were not able to find a rhythm against the Golden Hurricane, struggling to dig attacks all afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Temple squanders first half lead in loss at USF

Temple men’s soccer (2-4-2, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) fell to the University of South Florida (2-3-2, 1-0-1 American) 2-1 on Saturday night at Corbett Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Temple is now on a two-game losing streak and has not won against a conference opponent in more than 500 days.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Coritz joins Temple to reunite with old teammate

When fifth-year defender Katie Coritz graduated from Paul VI High School in Clifton, Virginia, she believed her life after high school would pan out in New York City. She had her eyes set on playing Division I soccer at Columbia University for her entire collegiate career. Coritz graduated from Columbia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fastphillysports.com

WARNER AND TEMPLE WAXES UMASS FOR 1ST SHUTOUT SINCE 2016!

E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over UMass. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Owls lose to Wildcats in double overtime

Temple Field Hockey (7-2, 1-1 Big East Conference) lost to Villanova University 3-2 (6-2, 1-1 Big East Conference) in a double overtime matchup that was back and forth for six whole periods. KEY PLAYS. Five minutes and 17 seconds into the game, senior defender McKenna Burkhardt scored the first goal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Temple volleyball shut out by Wichita State in AAC opener

Temple University Volleyball (6-6, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) was unable to win a set against Wichita State University (6-6,1-0 American) during a 3-0 loss in their first conference game of the season at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, Friday night. Even though the Owls were able to take a lead during their early sets, they weren’t able to close the deal against Wichita State because of the Shockers’ defense.
WICHITA, KS
PhillyBite

New Charcuterie and Salumeria Shop Opens in Philadelphia

- A new charcuterie and salumeria opened in South Philadelphia. Heavy Metal Sausage Co. grew from a pop-up to a permanent location in South Philly, founded by charcuterie and salumi enthusiasts from France and Italy. Customers can pick up sandwiches or a charcuterie board to go. The menu features dishes like Poppe's Sandwich, which includes a beutelwurst, lettuce, and green garlic aioli. They can also order a chef's selection of charcuterie with pickles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nypressnews.com

Temple University grad shot dead on Philadelphia sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’

A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

