Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Temple News
Owls snap scoreless streak in loss to Bulldogs
Temple University women’s soccer (0-5-4, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) lost to Gonzaga University (5-2-2, 0-0 Western Athletic Conference) 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex. Despite the loss, the Owls ended their seven game scoreless streak, recording their second second goal of the season late in the second half.
Temple News
Temple volleyball blanked by Tulsa in second conference game
Temple University volleyball (6-7,0-2 American Athletic Conference) lost every set against the University of Tulsa (9-5, 2-0 American) during a 3-0 loss in their second conference game of the season at the Donald W. Reynolds Center on Sunday afternoon. The Owls were not able to find a rhythm against the Golden Hurricane, struggling to dig attacks all afternoon.
Temple News
Temple squanders first half lead in loss at USF
Temple men’s soccer (2-4-2, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) fell to the University of South Florida (2-3-2, 1-0-1 American) 2-1 on Saturday night at Corbett Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Temple is now on a two-game losing streak and has not won against a conference opponent in more than 500 days.
Temple News
Coritz joins Temple to reunite with old teammate
When fifth-year defender Katie Coritz graduated from Paul VI High School in Clifton, Virginia, she believed her life after high school would pan out in New York City. She had her eyes set on playing Division I soccer at Columbia University for her entire collegiate career. Coritz graduated from Columbia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fastphillysports.com
WARNER AND TEMPLE WAXES UMASS FOR 1ST SHUTOUT SINCE 2016!
E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over UMass. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders.
Temple News
Owls lose to Wildcats in double overtime
Temple Field Hockey (7-2, 1-1 Big East Conference) lost to Villanova University 3-2 (6-2, 1-1 Big East Conference) in a double overtime matchup that was back and forth for six whole periods. KEY PLAYS. Five minutes and 17 seconds into the game, senior defender McKenna Burkhardt scored the first goal...
Temple News
Temple volleyball shut out by Wichita State in AAC opener
Temple University Volleyball (6-6, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) was unable to win a set against Wichita State University (6-6,1-0 American) during a 3-0 loss in their first conference game of the season at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, Friday night. Even though the Owls were able to take a lead during their early sets, they weren’t able to close the deal against Wichita State because of the Shockers’ defense.
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The City Of Philadelphia Could Decide The Pennsylvania Senate Race
John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are both acting accordingly.
Philadelphia expert says this is the worst snack at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
PhillyBite
New Charcuterie and Salumeria Shop Opens in Philadelphia
- A new charcuterie and salumeria opened in South Philadelphia. Heavy Metal Sausage Co. grew from a pop-up to a permanent location in South Philly, founded by charcuterie and salumi enthusiasts from France and Italy. Customers can pick up sandwiches or a charcuterie board to go. The menu features dishes like Poppe's Sandwich, which includes a beutelwurst, lettuce, and green garlic aioli. They can also order a chef's selection of charcuterie with pickles.
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blue Point Grill Drops Anchor in Newtown for Spring 2023 Opening
The acclaimed seafood restaurant’s menu features a dizzying array of fresh oyster and fish options.
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Aston to Buy 43 Acres of Open Space From Sisters of St. Francis
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Aston Township has agreed to buy 43 acres of open land from the Sisters of St. Francis, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. The property of woods and open...
Rocket launch lights up sky around Philadelphia region
Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky around the Philadelphia region Saturday.
Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
nypressnews.com
Temple University grad shot dead on Philadelphia sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’
A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
Comments / 0