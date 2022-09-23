ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

UWF Argos get ready for their conference opener at home on Saturday

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Sxsc_0i7hHBpC00

Coming off an early-season bye week, the sixth-ranked Argos are set for their Gulf South Conference opener.

West Florida takes on Delta State at 6 p.m. Saturday from Pen-Air Field.

With his team unbeaten after convincing wins over Warner and Southwest Baptist, UWF head coach Pete Shinnick said his team has been prepared for this particular point in the season.

UWF Football:Argos showed up big in the Show-Me State, dominate Southwest Baptist

"It really started with the bye week, but actually back in fall camp," Shinnick said. "We knew we were playing two good teams that we felt good about our matchup. We wanted to be GSC ready going into the bye week. Practice has been good until this point and now we have to go out and execute."

This past week at practice was challenging because of the heat. Shinnick believes it was the hottest week since August.

He is still not using that as an excuse for his squad but it is something to note when it comes to mental and physical fatigue heading into Saturday's matchup.

They dominated in their two games to start the season. So far this season, they have scored 101 points on offense and only given up 10 points on defense in just two games.

UWF Football:Acclaimed quarterback part of intrigue for Argos season opener

Their offense is hotter than the Florida sun they have practiced in all week and they want to keep that rolling in conference play.

Delta State enters Saturday's game with an 3-0 record and has had some impressive wins themselves in this early season. They have already picked up two road wins and crossed over the 50-point mark in their week two 58-34 win over McKendree.

As every coach knows though, conference play starts a new season. Delta State is no pushover even for the sixth overall ranked team in Division II football.

Last season, they squeezed out a 39-33 tight win over the Statesmen.

This season, both teams come in with undefeated records and it should be another good battle.

Delta State hasn't beat West Florida since the 2017 season. So that will give them extra motivation to break this losing streak against the Argos.

Shinnick is well aware of that and knows the problems Delta State gave them last season despite pulling out the win.

"On offense, they had a lot of big plays against us in the first half of the game last year. So we got to limit those. Their quarterback can air out and can run. The receivers are athletic and run some good route combinations. I think it's a great test for us this early."

Defensively, Shinnick talked about the size and length of Delta State on their defensive front and the challenges Shomari Mason might have finding those holes to break off long runs. He also praised Mason for his week two performance.

"He is a strong competitor and loves to work hard. He has been electric and dynamic since he's arrived. I expect nothing but that against Delta even though they are a big defense and the holes might not be as plentiful as we seen in the first two games."

The Argos know they will have their hands full dealing with Delta State in every phase of the game but have had plenty of time to prepare.

We will see if they can extend their three game winning streak over the Statesmen on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ssrnews.com

Raiders dominate Leon in Homecoming Game

Connor Baird sacks Lions’ quarterback Kemp Peoples to reverse Leon’s progress. (Photo by Stuart Camp). Navarre’s football team danced to a 38-7 homecoming victory over the Leon Lions. Their now 4-1 and headed into their bye week with a lot of momentum. “We controlled the ballgame,” Raider...
NAVARRE, FL
ssrnews.com

Gulf Breeze tames Tigers, 38-8

Gavin Quenneville turns up field on a little screen for a 17-yard touchdown Thursday against the Pensacola Tigers. He scored twice on the night. Photos by Stuart Camp. It really ended quickly Thursday night when the Gulf Breeze Dolphins routed the Pensacola Tigers, 38-8. A huge 28-point first quarter tamed...
GULF BREEZE, FL
speedonthewater.com

FPC Emerald Coast Poker Run Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 92-Boat Turnout

For the second year in a row, late-September date proved to be winner for Emerald Coast Powerboat Week in Destin, Fla., as last weekend’s Florida Powerboat Club-produced event attracted 92 registered boats. Club president Stu Jones moved the event from mid-August to late September in 2021, and that happening pulled in a solid 84-boat fleet.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Verizon prepping for Hurricane Ian

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Verizon is preparing to connect communities across Florida as Hurricane Ian nears. Spokesperson for Verizon, Andrew Testa, said they have teams of engineers running emergency drills and preparing for the incoming storm. “Our team of engineers are actively preparing, running emergency drills, testing fiber, looking at cell sites and making sure […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Pensacola, FL
Football
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Pensacola, FL
College Sports
WALA-TV FOX10

Perspectives: What’s next for Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ladd-Peebles Stadium has been a fixture on the Mobile sports scene since the late1940s. FOX10′s Eric Reynolds sat down with stadium General Manager CJ Drinkard to learn what’s the future holds for the sports and entertainment complex. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
MOBILE, AL
Ocala Gazette

Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Local grocery store stocked ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impact

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As some Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, further west in Escambia County, people are stocking up, just in case the area sees some impact from the storm. Grocery Advantage in Pensacola works year-round to keep the essentials stocked well ahead of hurricane season.  “We have a checklist just like with holidays,” […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf South Conference#Delta State#American Football#College Football#Warner#Uwf#Gsc
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-24-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola Beach's Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back

Pensacola Beach’s Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back. Pensacola, Fla. (September 1, 2022) – One of the area’s favorite fall food festivals – Taste of the Beach - returns to Pensacola Beach on Friday, Oct. 14, with a VIP Dinner and continues Saturday, Oct. 15, with an outdoor festival staged around the Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
pensacolastate.edu

Pensacola State Opens New Truck Driver Training Facility in East Milton

Pensacola State College officially cut the ribbon on its newest site – the Truck Driver Training Facility – on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Located at 5957 Jeff Ates Road in the Santa Rosa Industrial Park East in Milton, the $7.8 million Truck Driver Training Facility will be home to the College’s Commercial Vehicle Driver Vocational Certificate Program.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy