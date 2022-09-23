UWF Argos get ready for their conference opener at home on Saturday

Coming off an early-season bye week, the sixth-ranked Argos are set for their Gulf South Conference opener.

West Florida takes on Delta State at 6 p.m. Saturday from Pen-Air Field.

With his team unbeaten after convincing wins over Warner and Southwest Baptist, UWF head coach Pete Shinnick said his team has been prepared for this particular point in the season.

UWF Football:Argos showed up big in the Show-Me State, dominate Southwest Baptist

"It really started with the bye week, but actually back in fall camp," Shinnick said. "We knew we were playing two good teams that we felt good about our matchup. We wanted to be GSC ready going into the bye week. Practice has been good until this point and now we have to go out and execute."

This past week at practice was challenging because of the heat. Shinnick believes it was the hottest week since August.

He is still not using that as an excuse for his squad but it is something to note when it comes to mental and physical fatigue heading into Saturday's matchup.

They dominated in their two games to start the season. So far this season, they have scored 101 points on offense and only given up 10 points on defense in just two games.

UWF Football:Acclaimed quarterback part of intrigue for Argos season opener

Their offense is hotter than the Florida sun they have practiced in all week and they want to keep that rolling in conference play.

Delta State enters Saturday's game with an 3-0 record and has had some impressive wins themselves in this early season. They have already picked up two road wins and crossed over the 50-point mark in their week two 58-34 win over McKendree.

As every coach knows though, conference play starts a new season. Delta State is no pushover even for the sixth overall ranked team in Division II football.

Last season, they squeezed out a 39-33 tight win over the Statesmen.

This season, both teams come in with undefeated records and it should be another good battle.

Delta State hasn't beat West Florida since the 2017 season. So that will give them extra motivation to break this losing streak against the Argos.

Shinnick is well aware of that and knows the problems Delta State gave them last season despite pulling out the win.

"On offense, they had a lot of big plays against us in the first half of the game last year. So we got to limit those. Their quarterback can air out and can run. The receivers are athletic and run some good route combinations. I think it's a great test for us this early."

Defensively, Shinnick talked about the size and length of Delta State on their defensive front and the challenges Shomari Mason might have finding those holes to break off long runs. He also praised Mason for his week two performance.

"He is a strong competitor and loves to work hard. He has been electric and dynamic since he's arrived. I expect nothing but that against Delta even though they are a big defense and the holes might not be as plentiful as we seen in the first two games."

The Argos know they will have their hands full dealing with Delta State in every phase of the game but have had plenty of time to prepare.

We will see if they can extend their three game winning streak over the Statesmen on Saturday.