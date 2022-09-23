Read full article on original website
UVA Fan Reacts Survey: Will Brennan Armstrong return to his 2021 level?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Virginia Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. And be sure to join us down in the comments below to expand on your...
Around the Pitch: Men take down #3 Syracuse, women stumble after big win
Welcome to Around the Pitch, our weekly roundup of Virginia Cavaliers soccer! Stay tuned every week for updates. Men pull off upset victory over #3 Syracuse in New York. The ‘Hoos entered their road contest against Syracuse as underdogs, facing a top-three team in the country. However, in a tightly-officiated game that saw nine total yellow cards, opportunity emerged for the Cavaliers once Syracuse’s Jeorgio Kocevski picked up his second yellow card in the 22nd minute and the Orange were forced to play the remaining 68 minutes down a man.
Winners, losers, and I don’t knows from UVA’s loss to Syracuse
In a new series we’ll be doing at times this football season, we’re evaluating individual Virginia Cavaliers on their performances in individual games by categorizing them as “Winners,” “Losers,” or — to add some nuance — “I don’t knows,” from the most recent contest. These will be aided by PFF’s grades for the Wahoos.
UVA women’s soccer handles business against Louisville with a 2-0 victory
After a sub-standard effort against Notre Dame resulted in their first loss of the season, the Virginia Cavaliers returned to the friendly confines of Klöckner Stadium trying to get back on track. The opponent couldn’t have been better selected because Virginia has never lost to the Cardinals. And, following a rare loss, the UVA was quick to release coach Steve Swanson’s 61-8-13 record following a loss. Thus, the signs did not bode well for Louisville.
UVA football tailgating and its impact on attendance: The good, the bad, and the ugly
Back in August we published an incredibly in-depth tailgating recipe breakdown for each and every Virginia Cavaliers football home game this fall. Today, we’re taking a more comprehensive look at tailgating for UVA football games, the experience and struggles of trying to tailgate in Charlottesville, and what it all means for Virginia’s attendance at the games themselves.
