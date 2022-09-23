ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Frightening Videos Of WAWA Invasion Released By Philly Police

Early this morning, detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department put together of video of the looting and mayhem that took place at the Mayfair WAWA, located at Tyson and Roosevelt Boulevard. This video shows some of the kids stealing, and shows some of them acting like what some on social media are calling “thugs and hoodrats,” jumping on cars and breaking things inside the store.
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say

A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Oxford Circle. Officers say around 12:30 a.m. Monday, they responded to reports of a man being shot multiple times in an alleyway behind the 1600 block of Creston Avenue.Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene before officers were able to transport him to the hospital.
CBS Philly

Two teenagers shot, injured near McDonald's in Nicetown: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teen boys are shot near a Philadelphia Mcdonald's. The scene unfolded near where Roosevelt Boulevard meets Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Nicetown neighborhood around 3 a.m. Monday. Police tell CBS3 they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg and rushed him to the hospital. A 13-year-old boy was also found just blocks away, also shot in the leg. Both are in stable condition Monday morning.
CBS Philly

1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Hit & Run leaves Pedestrian In Critical condition

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A pedestrian is in critical condition Monday after being struck by a car on Prospect Street and Dale Street just after 8:30 Pm. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene; Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Capital Health trauma center.
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead in Society Hill Shooting, Suspect in Custody

A man was fatally shot after a fight broke out in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 12:43 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to hearing gunshots and saw a man on the ground after the fight between a group of men and women near 423 South St., Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker told NBC10.
