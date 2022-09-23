Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Young man shot more than 20 times in deadly North Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man died after he was hit by a barrage of gunfire Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of North 13th Street around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police say 19-year-old Tahmir Jones...
fox29.com
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
delawarevalleynews.com
Frightening Videos Of WAWA Invasion Released By Philly Police
Early this morning, detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department put together of video of the looting and mayhem that took place at the Mayfair WAWA, located at Tyson and Roosevelt Boulevard. This video shows some of the kids stealing, and shows some of them acting like what some on social media are calling “thugs and hoodrats,” jumping on cars and breaking things inside the store.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say
A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man fatally shot in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Oxford Circle. Officers say around 12:30 a.m. Monday, they responded to reports of a man being shot multiple times in an alleyway behind the 1600 block of Creston Avenue.Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene before officers were able to transport him to the hospital.
Philadelphia police investigating series of Friday night carjackings
In each case, the victims describe two to four men who either acted like they needed help or blocked the driver in before showing a gun and stealing the vehicle.
Two teenagers shot, injured near McDonald's in Nicetown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teen boys are shot near a Philadelphia Mcdonald's. The scene unfolded near where Roosevelt Boulevard meets Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Nicetown neighborhood around 3 a.m. Monday. Police tell CBS3 they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg and rushed him to the hospital. A 13-year-old boy was also found just blocks away, also shot in the leg. Both are in stable condition Monday morning.
2 killed, 1 injured in separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's gun violence did not let up overnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philly man arrested in killing of EHT man in Atlantic City casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man is charged in the killing of an Egg Harbor Township man found dead inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Brian Wilkinson, 47, was found in a room at the casino at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said. He died of...
1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
NJ shooting leaves man, 19, dead, another injured
An investigation is underway after a New Jersey shooting left one man dead and another injured Sunday, authorities said.
Man dies after being shot 21 times in Philly neighborhood: police
A man was killed after being nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. They said the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street, nbc10 is reporting. Police said that the man was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Hit & Run leaves Pedestrian In Critical condition
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A pedestrian is in critical condition Monday after being struck by a car on Prospect Street and Dale Street just after 8:30 Pm. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene; Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Capital Health trauma center.
Man charged with murder in connection with South Street shooting
Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on South Street early Saturday morning.
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dead in Society Hill Shooting, Suspect in Custody
A man was fatally shot after a fight broke out in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 12:43 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to hearing gunshots and saw a man on the ground after the fight between a group of men and women near 423 South St., Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker told NBC10.
Centre Daily
Wawa store ransacked by about 100 teenagers caught on video, Philadelphia police say
A large group of teenagers damaged a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia in a ransacking caught on video. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at a Wawa in northeast Philadelphia, and police said around 100 juveniles were involved, according to KYW. Video taken from behind the...
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
fox29.com
Police: 2 teens struck by gunfire during apartment shooting in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured in New Castle Friday night. Both male victims were reportedly found when officers arrived at Evergreen Apartments on Sandburg Place around 9 p.m. A 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, while a 16-year-old was...
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
3 men commit smash-and-grab at gas station on the Boulevard, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say an axe, sledgehammer and crowbar were used to steal cash from machines in an early morning smash-and-grab. Three men believed to be in their 20s pulled up in a white Nissan Rogue to a Sunoco on Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.They escaped southbound on the Boulevard with an unknown amount of cash.No one was injured.
Comments / 0