Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested.

Gwinnett County police said Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals and the Gwinnett County Fugitive Unit in Atlanta.

Hughley has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Hughley is one of three people arrested in the death of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman in July. Coleman, a father and coach who was visiting Atlanta from Louisiana, was shot after he tried to stop a group of carjackers from stealing his car at a QuickTrip in Peachtree Corners.

After shooting Coleman, the would-be carjackers sped away. Gwinnett police arrested one of the suspects, David Booker, 10 days later. The second suspect, Miles Collins, was arrested on Aug. 1.

Gwinnett County police said all three suspects were part of a gang and used the crime to either improve or maintain their position in the gang.

Coleman’s family told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson this week that they appreciated the Gwinnett County detectives following through with every arrest.

“The detectives did a wonderful job of finding out the evidence that they have,” Coleman’s cousin said. “We appreciate Gwinnett County. We appreciate the support we’ve been getting and we’re just going to keep pushing.”

