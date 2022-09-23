ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested.

Gwinnett County police said Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals and the Gwinnett County Fugitive Unit in Atlanta.

Hughley has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Hughley is one of three people arrested in the death of 29-year-old Bradley Coleman in July. Coleman, a father and coach who was visiting Atlanta from Louisiana, was shot after he tried to stop a group of carjackers from stealing his car at a QuickTrip in Peachtree Corners.

After shooting Coleman, the would-be carjackers sped away. Gwinnett police arrested one of the suspects, David Booker, 10 days later. The second suspect, Miles Collins, was arrested on Aug. 1.

Gwinnett County police said all three suspects were part of a gang and used the crime to either improve or maintain their position in the gang.

Coleman’s family told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson this week that they appreciated the Gwinnett County detectives following through with every arrest.

“The detectives did a wonderful job of finding out the evidence that they have,” Coleman’s cousin said. “We appreciate Gwinnett County. We appreciate the support we’ve been getting and we’re just going to keep pushing.”

Kay Ciancia
3d ago

Thank you Gwinnett County for your diligence in solving this crime. These GANGS need to be accountable and arrested for their violence.

Reply
38
Deez nutzs
2d ago

Congrats on making arrest on all responsible parties. These individuals are the prime reason why we need to be tough on crime. Life in prison would to good for them.

Reply
18
Neal Stockmyer
2d ago

Life seems so invaluable to those who take another's but there own becomes paramount when facing the death penalty.

Reply
22
