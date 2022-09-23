Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Liberty Bell Park & Surrounding Areas to Be Rejuvenated
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – To add to the growing list of improvements happening in and around the city, the restoration of a key part of Utica’s downtown was announced this afternoon. “It’s going to be vested for people walking, biking, using the great downtown area,” said Mayor Robert...
cnyhomepage.com
Two Dog Parks Coming Soon to Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Dogs in and around the city of Utica should get ready to have a ball, as Mayor Palmieri announced Friday that not one, but two new dog parks are coming to Utica. These two parks will be located at T.R. Proctor Park along Welshbush Road,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Utica hospital expected to be built months before its parking garage
Between a new hospital and new sports complex, downtown Utica has been buzzing with work for awhile, and there’s another big project happening — a new 530,000-square-foot parking garage. Mohawk Valley Health System CEO Darlene Stromstad has led the organization for a few years, taking on the position...
WKTV
uticaphoenix.net
Local: Johnson Park Center Free Food Giveaway Announcement
Utica, NY. The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food items to be given to the community include chicken sticks, fish, mac & cheese, fresh produce box, potatoes, cauliflower, onions, fresh fruit, apples, pancake mix & syrup, bread, etc.
informnny.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
WKTV
7 people displaced following house fire on Pleasant Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A house fire in Utica that left seven people homeless over the weekend started on the second floor, according to fire officials. Fire crews were called to 139 Pleasant St. just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. There was heavy smoke and fire visible on...
‘No-man’s land’: Village of North Syracuse considers Wells Ave. purchase
NORTH SYRACUSE — At the end of Wells Avenue East and Oakley Drive in the village of North Syracuse, there is a strip of vacant land. The absentee owner owes […]
adirondackalmanack.com
NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf
On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
Oswego County deputies dealing with barricaded man in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a man who’s barricaded himself inside his home in a mobile home park in the Town of Hannibal. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton confirms the standoff to NewsChannel 9. The mobile home park is just off Rathbun Lane. The sheriff says the initial call […]
wxhc.com
Cortland and Homer Fire Departments Honor Charter Chief
On Saturday, September 24th members from the Cortlandville and Homer Fire Department honored one of their own, charter assistant chief Lynn Buddenhagan. Members from both departments welcomed home Buddenhagan, who took part in the “Honor Flight ” out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport and welcomed him at the airport along with other veterans.
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
whcuradio.com
Cortland County Sheriff: Staff positions open, vehicle fleet “best it’s ever been”
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland County Sheriffs Office has several job openings. Sheriff Mark Helms tells us staffing levels have been up and down for the last few years. One area that doesn’t need improvement is the department’s fleet of vehicles. Sheriff Helms adds their vehicle...
cnyhomepage.com
Dolgeville woman gets felony charges for defrauding Herkimer County
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Dolgeville woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for more than six months. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 29-year-old Asha Bonavita of Dolgeville, NY allegedly received more...
14-year-old Syracuse boy, two men shot on South Avenue, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy and two men were shot Sunday afternoon near a convenience store on South Avenue, police said. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Ave. at 12:57 p.m. for a reported shooting, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, police found the 14-year-old shot in the arm and chest; a 22-year-old Syracuse man shot in the stomach; and a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot in both legs, Malinowski said.
Man faces several charges, issued 30+ tickets for taking Syracuse cops on 2 car chases
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged and issued more than 30 tickets after he took police on two chases in two hours on Thursday, police said. John Parker, 37, ran a red light in a Nissan Altima at about 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Townsend Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
cnycentral.com
Pumpkins and Pooches returns Saturday to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in Syracuse is hosting its biggest event of the year on Saturday. The "Pumpkins and Pooches" event is taking place at 7268 Caswell Street in Syracuse. It will run from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is meant for fall-themed fun,...
Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81
(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
Freight train hits, kills person behind Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was hit by a freight train behind Destiny USA mall Saturday, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Emergency crews were sent to the train tracks behind the mall at 5:27 p.m. Saturday after...
