ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

You’ve heard of retail therapy, but what about Target therapy? How shopping at your favorite store can legitimately make you happier

By L'Oreal Thompson Payton
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BWUh_0i7hF3LZ00

Shopping at your favorite store can give you a psychological and emotional boost.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever aimlessly browsed the aisles at Target and immediately felt better afterward. You can’t see me, but I’m wildly waving both of my hands—at least, you know, the ones not carefully juggling my five shopping bags and venti iced vanilla coffee from Starbucks.

For me and other women of a certain age (namely Gen X, millennials and Gen Z), Target is our sanctuary. Sure, there’s retail therapy and then there’s Target therapy, which the Los Angeles Times recently reported the company is leaning into heavily as self-care is a multibillion-dollar industry. After crying in the daycare parking lot after dropping off my daughter at her new big kid classroom last week, I made my way to Target for a little TLC.

I went in for a few returns and walked out with a set of Tabitha Brown notebooks; two new sweatshirts for me; two new outfits for my daughter; three organic baby snacks for her to try; two cartons of Oatly’s Full Fat milk; and a partridge in a pear tree. I’m kidding about that last part–it was actually a pumpkin-scented candle because I am basic in the best ways.

As the old proverb goes, “You don’t go to Target because you need something. You go to Target, and let Target tell you what you need.” And I’m happy to oblige. I don’t know what they’re pumping through the air in there, but it works. Go in for lip balm, leave with $87 worth of stuff I don’t necessarily need, but somehow now can’t imagine living my life without. Welcome to the Target Effect.

Since becoming a mom, my weekly-ish Target runs after daycare drop-off have become somewhat of a ritual. Twenty to 30 minutes where I can zone out and not have to answer to anyone. Like other budget retailers, such as Marshall’s, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, Target is my “happy place” and that’s largely by design.

In an interview with the Times, Cara Sylvester, the company’s chief guest experience officer, said: “We build our entire experience around how we’ll make our guests feel when they shop at Target.”

This includes the literal design of the stores—brightly lit with wide aisles, departments that effortlessly flow into one another and Starbucks outposts, Justine Farrell, associate professor and chair of the marketing department at the University of San Diego’s Knauss School of Business, told the Times.

And the benefits extend beyond the store. When I was in the throes of nursing my daughter when she was a newborn, I turned to the Target app in those early morning hours to a) stay awake and b) have a look around. I may not have been able to as easily visit the physical store while recovering from a C-section, but I got the same high (hello, free two-day shipping!).

As it turns out, retail therapy is a thing. In an interview with Cleveland Clinic, clinical psychologist Dr. Scott Bea said, “Whether you’re adding items to your shopping cart online or visiting your favorite boutique for a few hours, you do get a psychological and emotional boost. Even window shopping or online browsing can bring brain-fueled happiness. But again, you want to make sure it doesn’t get out of hand.”

A 2014 study from the Journal of Consumer Psychology found that retail therapy makes us happy and it can help fight lingering sadness by helping us restore control over our environment. Meanwhile, another study from the University of Michigan found that buying things you like “can be up to 40 times more effective at giving you a sense of control than not shopping.”

Of course, shopping in moderation is key. So go ahead and add that sweater you don’t need and that candle you already have two of, your mental health will thank you.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tabitha Brown
Fortune

The 10 best high-yield savings account for October 2022

The rate at which your interest compounds will depend on the financial institution you bank with. Not all savings accounts are built equally. While some simply serve as a place to store your funds separately from your checking, others go the extra mile by offering you extra interest on the money you save. This higher rate is key to building a nice cushion that can support you in the event of an emergency or help you meet a financial goal faster.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

Starbucks worker begs customers to stop ordering hacks and stressing out minimum-wage baristas

Strabucks workers are tired of making your customized latte hack. “Just get a Pumpkin Spice Latte,” urged a Starbucks employee in a TikTok video that went viral earlier this September. Posting under the handle @the_hip_barista_, he explained that baristas know when you’re trying to game the system—and they don’t appreciate the trying conditions it creates for them.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Therapy#Consumer Psychology#Window Shopping#Millennials#Business Industry#Linus Business#Target#The Los Angeles Times
Fortune

The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%

Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Loneliness and unhappiness can age you faster than smoking, new research shows

Britney Spears may have been on to something in 1998 when she sang, “my loneliness is killing me.” According to a research article from Deep Longevity, a longevity research company, feeling hopeless, unhappy, or lonely could accelerate a person’s aging process more than smoking. Researchers determined these psychological factors can add up to 1.65 years to your biological age, whereas smoking can add 1.25 years.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

These 2 maps show the U.S home price correction is sharper—and more widespread—than previously thought

The Pandemic Housing Boom saw U.S. home prices soar 42%. Heading forward, some of those gains will get erased. On Tuesday, the going home price correction finally showed up in the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, as the reading for July came in 0.24% below its June reading. That marks the first month-over-month decline in home prices since 2012.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Fortune

The OECD just put a price on what ‘Putin’s price hike’ is causing the world economy. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is piling up trillions in damages

Protesters are seen holding up white blue white anti war flag protest against Moscow partial military mobilisation of Russian reservists in Duesseldorf, Germany on Sept. 24, 2022. Record-high inflation, a crashing stock market, aggressive interest rate hikes, skyrocketing gasoline and food prices, and an energy crisis in Europe is a...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Did the pandemic change your personality? It’s not just your imagination

A new study finds young adults had the most personality change as a result of the pandemic. People love personality tests. The well-known Myers-Briggs test—taken by 50 million people since the 1960s—asks a number of questions, then gives you a four-letter acronym describing your personality type, strengths, and preferences. It denotes whether you are an extrovert versus introvert, sensory versus intuitive, thinker versus feeler, and judger versus perceiver. Some identify themselves by their personality type, and even seek out others based on theirs, holding onto the idea that personalities are constant. But what if they’re not?
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

219K+
Followers
9K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy