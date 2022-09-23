ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa woman admits to murder, attempting to light the victim’s body on fire

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The above video contains coverage from McBride’s initial arrest in 2019.

A Tulsa woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian County, two years after a woman was murdered in her home.

30-year-old Jessica Lavon McBride admitted to federal investigators that she strangled Tracey Russell before attempting to set her body and home on fire in 2019.

Russell had previously let McBride and her boyfriend stay at her home in exchange for food stamps. However, she asked them to leave after a certain period.

“Jessica McBride stayed in the home of the victim, and in return, she took her life because of missing food stamps,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My office and our law enforcement partners at the Tulsa Police Department and FBI will continue to hold perpetrators, like McBride, accountable for their criminal acts.”

McBride said she killed Russell during a heated argument, and that she started the fire to destroy evidence. McBride also pleaded guilty to an arson charge.

Investigators say McBride asked someone to help her set the home on fire. That individual called police.

It is not clear when McBride will be sentenced. The investigation was conducted by both the FBI and the Tulsa Police Department.

Comments / 13

Gary Garrett
3d ago

The reflection on her face expresses everything she is,was and will be thinking.Hindsight's 20/20,if people would just stop before acting out.There would be less problems in the world to day....

Reply
11
Melissa Lewis
3d ago

She looks Evil, man! Seriously Deranged, Possibly? Not at all suggesting an I sanity plea, just sayin! That face, that expression(!), it's not sorry, it... seems so void of anything good!

Reply(2)
10
dntlss
3d ago

Your life is over sister, I wish people would think before doing stupid things like this.

Reply
12
 

