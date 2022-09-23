ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackers steal South Carolina fire department’s paychecks

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Hackers allegedly stole over $8,000 in paychecks following an email hack from an Upstate fire department.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Reidville Fire Department located at 3380 Hwy 417 on a report of fraud/payroll theft.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with Fire Chief Patrick Evatt.

Evatt told deputies that six members of the fire department failed to receive their direct deposit on Wednesday.

Deputies said they discovered that someone hacked and/or gained remote access to the Assistant Chief’s employee email and gained access to employee direct deposit information and payroll accounts.

The unknown subject(s) then edited the direct deposit information of the six employees resulting in their payroll earnings being deposited into reloadable pre-paid debit cards.

The sheriff’s office said a total of $8,156 was taken from the firemen.

A CPA firm Greene Finney and Cauley, which manages payroll for the fire department said the IP addresses related to illegal sign-in to the assistant chief’s account were traced back to Nigeria, California and Florida.

The CPA firm has requested reimbursement for the Readvile Area Fire District from the banks connected to the fraudulent activity.

All six firefighters received their paycheck 24 hours later than normal.

WBTW News13

Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
californiaexaminer.net

Sc 3-year-old Inadvertently Murders Mother

According to reports out of South Carolina, a 3-year-old boy shot and killed his mother after discovering a gun in the house. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced in a statement that 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush passed away at the hospital shortly after the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
