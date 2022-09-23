Harnett County Manager Brent Trout announced Janice Lane as the new Human Resources Director for Harnett County Government. Lane brings over two decades of experience in Human Resources management, having served in various industries in the private sector. She has served in all areas of Human Resources management including policy development, performance management, conflict resolution, training and development, recruiting, and benefits administration. She has championed employee engagement amidst organizational changes, as well as developed and implemented successful recruitment and retention programs.

HARNETT COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO