Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
New East Clayton Elementary Principal Values Community Engagement
A 22-year veteran with Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS), Lauren Sabo has been recognized for just about everything in the world of education. Now she is being recognized as the newest principal of East Clayton Elementary. In 2000, Sabo moved from a small mining town outside of Pittsburgh for her...
jocoreport.com
Harnett County Welcomes New Human Resources Director
Harnett County Manager Brent Trout announced Janice Lane as the new Human Resources Director for Harnett County Government. Lane brings over two decades of experience in Human Resources management, having served in various industries in the private sector. She has served in all areas of Human Resources management including policy development, performance management, conflict resolution, training and development, recruiting, and benefits administration. She has championed employee engagement amidst organizational changes, as well as developed and implemented successful recruitment and retention programs.
jocoreport.com
Regional Public Park Meeting Sept. 27 In Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County’s first regional park will be established in the Cleveland community, near the intersection of Matthews Road and Polenta Road. The County’s Parks and Open Space Program continues to make progress on a master plan for the park. Citizens are encouraged to attend the...
jocoreport.com
Neta Lee Barbour Womble
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Neta Lee Barbour Womble, age 84, of Reedy Creek Road died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM- Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Benson, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Wesley Taylor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Seth David Allen, Jr.
Mr. Seth David Allen, Jr., age 61, passed from “glory to Glory” as he died of a heart attack on his front porch, looking out over his pond, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A Visitation will be held 6:00PM-8:30PM on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Faith Community Church...
jocoreport.com
Maxton Lee Dowdy
Four Oaks, NC: Mr. Maxton Lee Dowdy, age 73, formerly of Hockaday Road died Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Open Arms Retirement Home in Raeford, NC. Graveside Services will be held 3:00PM- Monday, September 26, 2022 at Bethel Original Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Four Oaks. Officiating will be Revs. Billy Nowell and Todd Creech.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
jocoreport.com
Jackie Lynette Carey
Benson, NC: Mrs. Jackie Lynette Blackmon Carey, age 86, of 712 Dogeye Road, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial Service will be held-2:00 PM Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton Grove, NC.
RELATED PEOPLE
jocoreport.com
NC 39 Near Zebulon To Close For Rail Crossing Work
ZEBULON – Crews plan to close a section of a local road for a few days this week to replace a rail crossing. N.C. 39 is set to be closed at the railroad crossing just south of Five County Stadium from 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday afternoon. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.
jocoreport.com
Nash County Man Can Buy His Dream Car After $200,000 Win
RALEIGH – Aaron Alston of Spring Hope said he can finally buy a sports car after a $5 scratch-off ticket won him a $200,000 prize. “I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.”. Alston bought his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc...
jocoreport.com
Tire Blowout Causes RV Crash
SELMA – A couple and their small dog traveling from Florida to New York suffered a right-front tire blowout Sunday afternoon on Interstate 95 near Selma. They narrowly avoided tumbling down an embankment. Luckily, no one was injured. The woman passenger said it sounded like an explosion when the...
jocoreport.com
Police Identify Selma Homicide Victim
SELMA – Selma Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a Four Oaks man. Authorities say it happened at 6:18pm Friday in the front yard of a home at 713 S. Raiford Street, near the intersection of Jones Avenue. A witness reported the victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jocoreport.com
55 Year-Old Man Killed After Motorcycle Collides With Car
ANGIER – One person died in a collision between a motorcycle and passenger car in western Johnston County. The State Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 5:10pm Friday on NC Highway 210 at Jackson King Road, not far from the Harnett County line. Troopers said Kevin Michael Garvey,...
Comments / 0