The second half of the 2022 season for Wyoming high school football teams is here. The push for the playoffs begins, as more meaningful games come with each week. Action will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week. As of now, there will be three games that feature ranked teams playing each other. New football rankings will come out on Wednesday with our WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Poll.
Cody 15-0, 3-0 Star Valley 17-8, 2-1 4A East: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 3A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) 3A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Mountain View 20-3-1, 2-0 Lyman 20-2-1, 2-0 Lander 5-13-1, 1-2 Pinedale 13-10, 0-3 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by...
Friday's Thunder Basin-Sheridan game was the premiere 4A football match on the calendar for Friday and Sheridan once again proved that they are state championship contenders. The Broncs put together a strong first half to knock off a talented Thunder Basin team 34-27. Sheridan scored twice in the opening quarter thanks to a 1-yard plunge from Colson Coon and a 52-yard gallop from Mathew Ketner to lead 14-0.
The tennis season wrapped up Saturday in Gillette with some pleasant weather after a rainy start. For the girls, Gabriella Blumberg of Kelly Walsh won the #1 singles state championship with a 6-3 and 6-3 win over Ashli Smedley of Cheyenne Central. Blumberg went undefeated this season. Haley Mathis-Breitkoph from Central defeated Gabby Rabon from Sheridan 6-4 and 6-4 to win the #2 girls singles title.
