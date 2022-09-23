The second half of the 2022 season for Wyoming high school football teams is here. The push for the playoffs begins, as more meaningful games come with each week. Action will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week. As of now, there will be three games that feature ranked teams playing each other. New football rankings will come out on Wednesday with our WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Poll.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO