inkfreenews.com
Woman Accused Of Stealing Rifle, Ford Pickup From Cromwell
CROMWELL — A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and gun from a residence in Cromwell. Bonnie C. Hoff, 50, Howe, is charged with theft of a firearm, a level 5 felony; and theft of a vehicle, a level 6 felony. On Sept. 6, a Kosciusko County...
abc57.com
Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Man Arrested After Stealing, Spray Painting Vehicle
NAPPANEE — A Syracuse man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and spray painting it on two different occasions. Jeremy N. Archer, 32, 14288 CR 50, Syracuse, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony. On March 22, 2021, a Nappanee Police officer investigated a report of...
abc57.com
Granger man accused of methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A Granger man was arrested on numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, on Saturday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Andrew Blasko, 40, was booked on the following charges:. Possession of a syringe. Resisting law enforcement w/vehicle. Possession of...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:31 a.m. Saturday, Sept 24, in Regency Point Trailer Park, near Pierceton. Fender bender in a parking area. The accident was reported the morning after. The vehicles involved were a Chevrolet Lumina and a Kia Rio. Damages up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 8:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Britani Zimmerman reported tires slashed on a car in the 1600 block of East Fort Wayne Street, Warsaw. Damage estimated at $900. 8:42 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Bruce Wilson reported the theft of $13 in...
95.3 MNC
Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell
A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
inkfreenews.com
Vehicle Clips Telephone Pole On SR 25
WARSAW — One person was injured in a single-car accident near Warsaw on Monday, Sept. 26. Just after noon, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory responded to a rollover accident in the area of SR 25 and West CR 200S after a dark gray two-door appeared to clip a telephone pole before rolling over and landing on its top in a field.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating armed robbery at McDonald's
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald's on Main Street Sunday night. At 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 3400 block of S. Main Street for the incident. According to an employee, a man came up to the window of the...
b969fm.com
Woman hurt when her vehicle crashed into stopped semi
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashing into the back of a semi on state Route 101. Just before 2 p.m., Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 between Woodburn and Butler when she rear-ended the back of the truck that was waiting to turn into Nucor Fastener Sales.
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
95.3 MNC
Woman, 60, found dead inside home on W. Indiana Ave. in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a home on Indiana Avenue. It was just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, when an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at the home in the 500 block of West Indiana after getting call about an individual believed to be dead inside the home.
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
95.3 MNC
More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart
The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
95.3 MNC
Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier
An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
abc57.com
Pedestrian killed in single-car crash on SR 933 identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The man struck and killed by a vehicle on State Road 933 Sunday morning has now been identified as 42-year-old Tosh Alan Mason. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office said at 5:48 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an accident involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian on State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road.
95.3 MNC
Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart
A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
WANE-TV
Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
hometownnewsnow.com
Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton
(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
