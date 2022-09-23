ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Falcons should bring in this former running back in week 4

After Damien Williams was ruled out for the next four games it was clear the Atlanta Falcons needed help at running back. Rookie Tyler Allgeier struggled in his first chance at making an impact showing little ability to put together an explosive run averaging only 3.0-yards per carry in his debut. While the Falcons should continue to give the rookie carries and allow him to develop the team should be searching for depth options in trades of free agency.
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
FanSided

Is the next Harrison Bader already in the Cardinals system?

Harrison Bader was recently traded, opening a hole in centerfield. Is his replacement already in the Cardinals’ minor league system?. Now that Harrison Bader has finally debuted with the Yankees (and what a debut it was, going 2-4 with three RBIs), talk has again turned to the trade that sent him from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Bronx for Jordan Montgomery.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Potential Firing News

Georgia Tech's football program has fallen on tough times of late. And now it looks there could be some changes heading the Yellow Jackets' way. Per Ken Sugiura via Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. "Georgia Tech’s Athletic Association Board calls a special meeting Monday to address job status of coach Geoff...
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Star Signs With New Team

Former NBA star Kenneth Faried has signed with Soles de Mexicali. Faried has played for the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets over eight seasons in the NBA. The Athletic reported (earlier this month) that he had a workout with the Golden State Warriors.
On3.com

3-star 2024 WR TJ Engleman decommits from Georgia Tech

Cincinnati (Ohio) Hughes Center three-star wide receiver TJ Engleman has decommitted from Georgia Tech, he announced Sunday morning. Engleman is the No. 605 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 88 wide receiver and the No. 22 player in the state of Ohio.
FanSided

Ohio State basketball to rely on freshmen more than ever

The Ohio State basketball team is looking to play deeper into the postseason this year after some recent disappointments. Freshmen will have to do the heavy lifting. Last year, the Ohio State basketball team had to rely on two players for most of their production. E.J. Liddell was the best player on the team and was someone who could do a little of everything. He’s who the Buckeyes leaned on when they needed a bucket.
