After Damien Williams was ruled out for the next four games it was clear the Atlanta Falcons needed help at running back. Rookie Tyler Allgeier struggled in his first chance at making an impact showing little ability to put together an explosive run averaging only 3.0-yards per carry in his debut. While the Falcons should continue to give the rookie carries and allow him to develop the team should be searching for depth options in trades of free agency.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO