UPDATE: Shots Fired outside of Stones River Town Centre Saturday Night
(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Minutes before 9-o’clock Saturday night, the Murfreesboro Police Department was called to investigate a report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the Stones River Town Centre, formerly Stones River Mall. Upon arrival, police were told by witnesses the shots were believed to have come from the area between Chuck E. Cheese and Olive Garden.
Juvenile transported to hospital after shot multiple times in Edgehill Community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile was found with multiple gunshot wounds in serious condition ion 14th Ave. South on Monday, officials report. The 17-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed he was in stable condition around 5 p.m. Monday.
Police continue to investigate weekend shooting
Police in Murfreesboro are asking for the public's help in identifying the people involved in a weekend shooting.
Grenade parts found in Cheatham County
A man found pieces of a grenade near his mailbox in Cheatham County. THP and ATF are investigating.
Pieces of grenade found near Joelton mailbox
JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Joelton resident found pieces of a grenade-type device near his mailbox Monday morning. The device was discovered around 9:15 a.m. at a mailbox for a home on Valley View Road. 📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
Three teens facing charges following shooting at Hendersonville party
Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rutherford County. The officials reported that a white van crashed into the [..].
Two Charged After Oak Grove Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on Golden Pond Avenue in Oak Grove led to charges for a man and woman Wednesday. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Kainoa Correa and he failed to stop right away then a passenger in the vehicle 36-year-old Tiffany Luna got out and fled on foot.
Driver killed after striking semi-truck in Smith County
One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a semi-truck in Smith County Saturday afternoon.
Hendersonville police arrest alleged ‘Felony Lane Gang’ members after 5 cars were broken into
Three members of the infamous "Felony Lane Gang" are behind bars thanks to quick work by Hendersonville police who worked 24 hours straight to nab the alleged bad guys.
Sheriff’s deputy prevents erratic driver from hitting children during Macon County parade
No one was hurt following an incident during the Macon County High School homecoming parade.
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
Hendersonville police arrest 3 suspects involved in alleged check cashing scheme
Three people were arrested Thursday after they were caught breaking into vehicles in connection to a check cashing scheme.
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating
ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
61-Year-Old Timothy Burton Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Carthage (Carthage, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that Timothy Burton, 61, of [..].
Police searching for man who tried to rob Regions Bank
Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to rob a Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Pike Friday morning.
