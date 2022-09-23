(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Minutes before 9-o’clock Saturday night, the Murfreesboro Police Department was called to investigate a report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the Stones River Town Centre, formerly Stones River Mall. Upon arrival, police were told by witnesses the shots were believed to have come from the area between Chuck E. Cheese and Olive Garden.

