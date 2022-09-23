ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TN

UPDATE: Shots Fired outside of Stones River Town Centre Saturday Night

(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Minutes before 9-o’clock Saturday night, the Murfreesboro Police Department was called to investigate a report of gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the Stones River Town Centre, formerly Stones River Mall. Upon arrival, police were told by witnesses the shots were believed to have come from the area between Chuck E. Cheese and Olive Garden.
Police continue to investigate weekend shooting

Police in Murfreesboro are asking for the public's help in identifying the people involved in a weekend shooting. Suspect arrested in Nov. 2021 Nashville shooting …. ‘Keep people safe’: TN doctors and clinics prepare …. Car thief shot outside Nashville Waffle House; man …. Charges against driver who disrupted...
Grenade parts found in Cheatham County

A man found pieces of a grenade near his mailbox in Cheatham County. THP and ATF are investigating. Suspect arrested in Nov. 2021 Nashville shooting …. ‘Keep people safe’: TN doctors and clinics prepare …. Car thief shot outside Nashville Waffle House; man …. Charges against driver who disrupted...
Pieces of grenade found near Joelton mailbox

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Joelton resident found pieces of a grenade-type device near his mailbox Monday morning. The device was discovered around 9:15 a.m. at a mailbox for a home on Valley View Road. 📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Two Charged After Oak Grove Traffic Stop

A traffic stop on Golden Pond Avenue in Oak Grove led to charges for a man and woman Wednesday. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Kainoa Correa and he failed to stop right away then a passenger in the vehicle 36-year-old Tiffany Luna got out and fled on foot.
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
