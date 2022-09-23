Read full article on original website
Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
Woman accused of home invasion found, arrested: Mobile Co. Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman that officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for has been arrested, according to jail records. Shelbie Byrd, 31, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, Sept. 26. She was charged with first-degree burglary after she was allegedly involved in a home […]
WALA-TV FOX10
ShotSpotter detects lots of Mobile gunfire but leads to few arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Since going live in July, the city’s new ShotSpotter program has worked as intended: The detection system has picked up on a large number of gunshots. But law enforcement officials say the impact has been limited by a lack of buy-in from the public. “We’ve...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chief Paul Prine gives an update after second suspect is arrested for firing shots at MPD vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There’s been another arrest in that shooting on Flicker drive where a police car was hit with gunfire at least three times. In addition to 32-year-old Valeido Davidson, 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested over the weekend. Both are charged with two counts of attempted murder along...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused of murder arrested again over the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Ely is back in metro jail. Mobile police said he along with another man opened fire on Greenwood Avenue. Police say when they got there, they could see the bullet holes in the home. Ely was charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle/building.
WALA-TV FOX10
One man killed in Saturday night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has released a statement regarding their investigation of a murder that happened Saturday night. “On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 8:01 p.m., officers responded to 5880 Highway 90, M & M Food Mart, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 27-year-old male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound; the victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injury.
Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
Man brings shotgun into gas station, clerk pulls gun on him: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery. Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and […]
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigation Friday night stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 31-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds late Friday after an assault, according to Mobile police. Officers were dispatched to Pride Gas Station, 1903 Saint Stephens Road, Pride Gas Station, around 10:48 p.m. Friday in reference to an individual cut. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple lacerations to his upper body. Reportedly, the victim was with another individual when an unknown male subject assaulted him.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Airport Police officer charged with exposing himself in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police have charged a man with indecent exposure after they said he was seen by two women fondling himself in public. They said it happened Tuesday, September 20, 2022 near the Circle K store on Main Street. It was along a tree line across the...
Mobile police chief: Shooting arrest of man out on bond for murder shows need for ‘Aniah’s Law’
A 20-year-old-man out on bond on a murder charge from April was re-arrested on Friday for shooting at an occupied dwelling. Brandon Ely was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling for an incident that occurred at approximately 6:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue. Also arrested on a similar charge was Terrell Dickerson, 22.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Minette police seeking 2 suspects involved in fight that led to gunfire
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette police are looking for two suspects involved in a fight that led to gunfire Friday night. Police said they know who they are looking for after reviewing surveillance video and talking with witnesses. According to police, it happened in a convenience store parking...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD makes 2nd arrest in Flicker Drive shooting that damaged police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a second arrest in connection with an incident in which officers were shot at on Flicker Drive. Tymetrick Devonte James, 20, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. In what Police Chief Paul...
utv44.com
Threat of school shooting at Blount H.S. brings swift reaction from local law enforcement
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Principal Jeremon Woods announced officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for making the threat. He says the suspect doesn't go to the school. ORIGINAL: More than a dozen Prichard Police and Mobile County Deputy patrol cars dotted the campus at Blount High School, after a threat posted on line Sunday night, and shared with NBC 15 by a concerned parent. It was a warning that a shooting would take place Monday morning at 9 at Blount, and it would involve automatic weapons.
Man shot, bullets hit apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night in a shooting that also left bullet holes in two apartments, according to Mobile Police. Police said both apartments were occupied. Mobile Police said they responded to the Azalea Pointe Apartments at about 10:24 Thursday night in reference […]
WEAR
Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
Orange Beach Police warn of scam calls being made by individual
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area. According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Police chase ends with truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin streets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin Streets. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Mobile Police were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle. After the crash -- we’re hearing the suspects fled on foot. Several officers were seen canvassing...
