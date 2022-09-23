ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Monroe man charged in Branch County where multi-county chase started

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
BRANCH COUNTY — More details have been released about a high-speed chase across multiple counties earlier this month.

Alan James Golematis, 39, of Monroe is facing charges of felonious assault. He is accused of shooting at police while fleeing across multiple south Michigan counties Sept. 13.

Branch County Prosecutor Zack Stempien said the incident started with a dispute between two brothers over their father's guns the day before. Golematis called and texted his brother, Steve Golematis, in Coldwater, demanding the firearms after the mother asked Steve to remove them. She did not want Alan, a convicted felon, to possess the weapons.

Investigators in Branch County said, "this angered Alan, as he thought he was the rightful owner of the guns," according to court records.

Alan made threats toward Steve to return the guns "or else." Alan included a picture pointing guns at the phone screen.

Investigators said, "Alan had threatened to shoot a police officer's engine if he was getting pulled over, which is why he wanted the guns. Then he said he would have to shoot them in the head if he did not have all the guns he wanted."

Steve contacted police. Later, while Coldwater Police interviewed Steve Golematis, Alan called and threatened to come by and beat up his brother and; Steve later identified Alan's car to the officer near his house.

Coldwater officer Jason Goss recognized Alan from the picture on the phone and attempted to stop Alan Golematis' car, but Golematis fled at high speeds, according to court records.

The officer stopped the pursuit, but Branch County Sheriff's deputies picked up the chase. As deputy Joe Renshaw chased Golematis through Butler Township, he believed the fleeing driver fired shots at him and ran the patrol car off the road.

Deputies notified Calhoun County, where deputies in that jurisdiction subsequently located Golematis in his vehicle that evening near Albion. They chased Golematis as he allegedly fired a handgun from the driver-side window at police multiple times during the chase, police said.

The chase continued into Jackson, Ingham and Eaton counties. In Eaton, deputies used stop strips to deflate his tires, but he continued to drive. Golematis stopped the vehicle near Springport, then fled on foot through residential yards until he was apprehended.

Police said they found a handgun, knives and brass knuckles in Golematis' possession and recovered two shotguns from inside his vehicle.

Stempien charged Golematis with aggravated stalking of his brother and fleeing police in Coldwater, both five-year felonies. He was also charged with felonious assault of a police officer after he allegedly tried to ram a deputy's patrol car; then running from him. Those are four- and two-year felonies, respectively.

Golematis will not be prosecuted in Branch County until after charges in Calhoun are processed through the court system.

He is charged there with assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm. His bond is $150,000 cash/surety.

As a fourth habitual offender, Golematis faces life in prison on Calhoun County charges and a maximum 15-year in prison in Branch County.

Comments / 0

The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

