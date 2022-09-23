Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
Villages Daily Sun
Villager starts a new pug club
When a dozen pugs and their owners take a stroll around Lake Sumter Landing Town Square, it brings a smile to Jan Adams’ face. “Their personalities are just so charming,” she said of the pugs. “They’re devoted and loyal, and pugs don’t know any strangers. They’re not afraid of people and love the attention.”
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages hoping to win freedom after Margarita Republic arrest
A resident of The Villages is hoping to win his freedom after an arrest last month at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who lives at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, has been lodged since Aug. 27 at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at $6,500.
villages-news.com
Sumter County officials advise Villagers to shelter in homes during hurricane
Sumter County emergency officials are advising Villagers to remain in their homes during Hurricane Ian. Officials said that the homes in the Sumter County portion of the The Villages have been constructed homes “above the 100-year floodplain,” and also have been built to standards to withstand the predicted winds of the storm.
villages-news.com
Sarasota woman refuses to provide breath sample during DUI arrest in Wildwood
A Sarasota woman refused to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving arrest in Wildwood. Ashley Nicole Axelson, 27, was at the wheel of a white Jeep utility vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she failed to maintain her lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Axelson appeared to be confused and had trouble “finishing sentences,” the report said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Villagers learned hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017
Villagers learned plenty of hard lessons when Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. It was the last major hurricane to hit Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and prompted community development districts in The Villages to seek millions of dollars in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. There were three very important...
villages-news.com
Son sentenced in attack on elderly mother in The Villages
A son has been sentenced in an attack on his elderly mother in The Villages. Scott Robert Kerster, 46, also known as “Scott Fudge,” was sentenced last week in Marion County Court to 270 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He is due for release in December from the Marion County Jail. He was given credit for time already served behind bars.
villages-news.com
Man arrested after found hiding in bedroom at Lakeside Landings
A man was arrested after he was found hiding in a bedroom at a home from which he has been barred at Lakeside Landings. Gregory Douglas Whitten, 35, was arrested Saturday by Wildwood police after he defied a court order by returning to his girlfriend’s home at the development in Oxford. He had been arrested in July in connection with a violent incident in which he allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend’s dog, Gizmo.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after found in car at Spanish Springs Town Square
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a car in a parking lot at Spanish Springs Town Square. Officers found 60-year-old Lori Jeanne Miller in a Toyota Camry in the wee hours Thursday morning when investigating a suspicious person report, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The car’s engine was running.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynews13.com
Sumter County rancher makes the time to volunteer at her local animal shelter
BUSHNELL, Fla. — Theresa Manning is a rancher in Bushnell, taking in animals who would otherwise be without a home. She sees the potential in these animals and helps to rehabilitate them. What You Need To Know. Theresa Manning not only runs her own ranch, but she volunteers with...
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management
A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
villages-news.com
Elizabeth Gillick Yates
Our beloved Elizabeth “Betsy” Gillick Yates left this world suddenly and peacefully on September 21st at the age of 66 surrounded by family and friends. Betsy was born on November 9th, 1955 to Bill and Dorothy Gillick in Niagara Falls, New York. After graduating Lewiston-Porter Central High School and Keuka College, Betsy went on to a career in nursing before dedicating time raising her two boys, Chad and Hunter. Betsy spent her days gardening, volunteering, cooking, and spreading joy wherever she went.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
villages-news.com
Gate arms being removed in The Villages prior to possible high winds
In preparation for the potential of sustained winds higher than 20 mph, Community Watch is removing the gate arms throughout The Villages. Drivers who approach a gate in which the gate arm has been removed, are asked to use caution and stop before proceeding. For more information, contact the District...
Citrus County Chronicle
County residents prepare for hurricane
Darlene Reynolds sat behind the wheel of her Dodge Ram and inched her way forward every minute or so to get a dozen sandbags supplied by Citrus County. If Hurricane Ian hits nearby, the storm will be the first she would face as a new resident in the county, having moved to Citrus Springs just a year ago.
villages-news.com
Hurricane fears prompting gas lines in The Villages
Fears of a potential hurricane were prompting gas lines Sunday in The Villages. The Marathon service station at Lake Deaton Plaza was down to one pump by 11 a.m. Sunday. A long circular line formed for the single pump, with each motorist hoping to fill up or top off their gas tank. A clerk at the Marathon station said there was no certainty as to when a tanker might be arriving with more fuel.
Albany Herald
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he's not making beds, he's busy running the company. He's the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
click orlando
Marion County leaders prepare as Hurricane Ian strengthens
OCALA, Fla. – During a news conference, Marion County leaders said they are ready to respond to emergencies from Hurricane Ian. Leaders said the situation remains fluid, but residents should take this time to prepare and get provisions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “Everybody is...
Seven Students In Spring Hill Taken To The Hospital After Drinking From Water Bottle
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Seven students in Spring Hill have been sent to the hospital after drinking out of a water bottle and experiencing “adverse reactions.” According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia officials urge residents to continue storm preparations
As Tropical Storm Ian approaches southwest Florida, some forecast models show the track moving slightly westward, while others show it tracking more to the east, so Volusia County isn’t out of the woods yet. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?
click orlando
5-year-old boy drowns in Ocala swimming pool, police say
OCALA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy drowned in a community swimming pool Sunday at an Ocala apartment complex, according to police. Ocala police said the child was found unresponsive in a pool at the Grand Reserve Apartments, on SW 24th Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police began...
Comments / 2