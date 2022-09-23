Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Enterprise leaders urges citizens to prepare for hurricane
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—Mayor William E. Cooper and other City of Enterprise leaders are urging the residents of Enterprise and Coffee County to be prepared for potential severe weather when hurricane Ian makes landfall. While it’s too early to know where or when Hurricane Ian will make landfall, Cooper is...
wdhn.com
Enterprise city employee receives prestigious award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise city employee has been honored for her support of the community. The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce presented Tammy Doerer with the Yancey Parker Community Spirit Award at the membership awards banquet and annual meeting on Thursday. “This year’s recipient has an ‘un-boll-weevible’ commitment...
holmescounty.news
Friday night fire incident at DMH turns out to be minor
A minor fire incident had Holmes and Washington County first responders en route to Doctors Memorial Hospital (DMH) late Friday evening. Bonifay Fire Department (BFD) Assistant Fire Chief Travis Cook said dispatch received the call at 8:25 p.m. and advised units that the hospital’s medical/surgical unit was experiencing smoke coming from the air conditioning vents.
wtvy.com
Body found in Enterprise donation bin
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police responded to a report of a body found near a major intersection in Enterprise, Alabama. According to Enterprise Police the body was found in a clothing donation bin located at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street. EPD Detectives confirmed that a deceased...
Andalusia Star News
Padgett named to ASA Board of Directors
Alexa Padgett of Andalusia has been appointed to the board of directors for Autism Support of Alabama. “This is a non-profit organization that I’m excited to be a part of,” Padgett said. The group’s mission is to improve services for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders and their families...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia High School earns College Success Award from GreatSchools
Andalusia High School received word Monday that it was selected for a GreatSchools’ College Success Award in recognition of excelling at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college. “We are honored to receive this award. Our faculty and staff work extremely hard to make sure our students here...
WSFA
I-65 NB in Butler County reopens after crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Butler County caused lanes to close Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. north of Evergreen. It appears a truck carrying a camper overturned. There is no word on injuries.
wdhn.com
Geneva police searches for wanted man
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva Police Department is searching for a male suspect who fled after police attempted to arrest him. On Friday, September 23rd, Geneva Police Officers attempted to arrest Jacob Davis, 38, in the Walmart parking lot. Davis fled the parking lot in a white Chevrolet Trax and led officers on a pursuit westbound on Highway 52. Geneva and Samson Police chose to stop the pursuit due to hazardous road conditions.
wtvy.com
Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Troy Messenger
Byrd Drugs sold
Joe Watson walked into his home and said to his wife, “It’s time.”. Evelyn Watson nodded in agreement. “I have always been told that you know when it’s time to retire,” Joe Watson said, with a smile. “I knew ‘that’ day that it was time.”
holmescounty.news
Bonifay resident talks positivity during times of despair
The untimely death of a beloved teen and senseless homicide of another man adored within the community has made for one heavy week in Holmes County. But Sheila Boswell – no stranger to adversity – strives to spread positivity. The 58-year-old Bonifay resident has been on a tough...
Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for murder suspect, ‘armed and dangerous’
UPDATE: 1:30 PM: Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright says the victim was 21-year-old Tierra Nicole Stewart of Monroeville. The sheriff says she was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot and killed in a domestic situation by Montgomery on Turnbull Road in Beatrice, Alabama. MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Monroe […]
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say
A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
wtvy.com
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
Andalusia Star News
CCSO arrests suspect for possession of obscene materials
A McKenzie man was arrested this week on charges related to possession of obscene materials involving children. Jessy Morris Folmar, 59, was arrested Thursday by Covington County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Blayne Pruett on 12 counts of possession of obscene materials and two counts of dissemination of obscene materials. According...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass COVID-19 numbers at an all-time low
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With Covid-19 rates in a fast decline around the state, only one Wiregrass county is in the second-highest covid bracket, with the rest of the Wiregrass being in the lowest bracket. Only 4 out of the 67 Alabama counties are reporting high covid-19 rates. Six counties in...
Andalusia Star News
Lynnley Catheryn Kelley
T.J. and Taylor Kelley of Andalusia announce the birth of their daughter, Lynnley Catheryn Kelley. She was born on Sept. 6, 2022, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan. She weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. Her maternal grandparents are Clayton and Patty Wood of Straughn.
wdhn.com
Alabama man killed after being ejected from his truck in accident
An Alabama was killed Saturday after he was ejected from his truck after an accident caused the vehicle to roll over, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Slocomb man. Brenton M. Stanley, 21, was fatally injured when the...
