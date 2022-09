In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 4 of the high school football season. WA: St. Louis Catholic pulled away from Kinder for a 45-14 win to open District 3-3A play. Quarterback James Reina threw for 183 yards, ran for 103 and accounted for four touchdowns.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO