ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Criminal charges filed against student who brought loaded gun to Washington HS

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fl3xP_0i7hDFmc00

SOUTH BEND — A student who police say brought a loaded gun into Washington High School on Thursday now faces a felony weapons possession charge as a result of the incident.

The student, a 16-year-old boy, was charged Friday with unlawful carrying of a handgun after the school staff allegedly found a Smith & Wesson handgun in his backpack. The school's resource officer searched the teenager's backpack after he and another student reportedly got into a fight.

According to newly filed court documents, Washington High School's resource officer was alerted by school staff about a fight between two students in a school restroom and came to break up the altercation. After the fight was stopped, a school "security staff member" searched the boy's locker and found a book bag. The security staffer "grabbed" the book bag and felt what they believed to be a firearm, court documents say.

Gun fired on school bus:Police arrest one juvenile for criminal recklessenss

The resource officer then searched the bag and found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun, court documents say. Police said the backpack belonged to a different student, but the boy asked to borrow it earlier that day, saying he would return it after school.

Though Indiana residents are no longer required to have a license in order to carry a handgun, minors are not allowed to possess firearms, nor are they allowed on school property.

The fact that the situation unfolded on school property is also legally significant because bringing a gun onto school grounds is a felony offense under state law. Due to the felony charge, the student will go through adult, or superior, court as a separate state law stipulates that juvenile courts don't have jurisdiction over minors 16 or older who are charged with felony weapons possession violations.

If convicted of the offense as charged, the student faces between one and six years in prison. Because of the nature of the charges and the age of the boy, The Tribune is not naming the student.

The incident at Washington High School marks the second time this week a South Bend schools student has been arrested. On Tuesday, police responded to reports that a gun was fired on a school bus taking students home from Jackson Middle School. Police said one round was fired, though no one was hurt, and arrested a juvenile in connection to that incident.

Email Tribune staff writer Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Cold case murder from 2002 solved with DNA, suspect charged

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged in the 2002 murder of Robert Reed after an officer taking a look at the cold case noticed something others had missed in the crime scene photos, according to court records. On May 22, 2002, Elkhart Police responded to the 600...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Granger man accused of methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A Granger man was arrested on numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, on Saturday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Andrew Blasko, 40, was booked on the following charges:. Possession of a syringe. Resisting law enforcement w/vehicle. Possession of...
GRANGER, IN
95.3 MNC

Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell

A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
BREMEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton

(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
WALKERTON, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating armed robbery at McDonald's

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald's on Main Street Sunday night. At 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 3400 block of S. Main Street for the incident. According to an employee, a man came up to the window of the...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Courts#Firearms#Criminal Charges#Smith Wesson#Washington High School
WIBC.com

Indiana State Police Chase Along I-94

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Friday, Indiana State Police were led on a chase and caught the man after tasing him. The started on I-94 when an ISP officer saw a speeding Chevrolet Camaro weave in and out of traffic. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but the man fled. He drove on the shoulder of the interstate to escape, but crashed into a guardrail and hit another car.
GARY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 23, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 23, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these fugitives, you could receive a $200 reward. Erskin Jones is wanted for Violating Conditions of his release, with the original conviction of Weapons Offenses. Melissa Garcia is wanted...
MICHIANA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
go955.com

Cassopolis man arrested on multiple drug charges

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team arrested a 48-year-old Cassopolis man on multiple drug charges on Friday, September 23. It happened when detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of East State Street in Cassopolis where they found a large amount of Methamphetamine, Meth paraphernalia, crack cocaine and cocaine paraphernalia.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
WNDU

Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Former South Bend Police Officer sentenced

It’s official. Timothy Barber is no longer a South Bend Police Officer. He’s the man sentenced to four years, with the sentence suspended, after having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Barber has been on unpaid leave from the department since his arrest, last year. The The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart

The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart

A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
ELKHART, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy