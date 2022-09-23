Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New opening time, new parking and entrance options among changes for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Being just around the corner, the NC State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions, new rides and more. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
WRAL
Parking, food competition changes announced for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will only be offering two park and ride shuttle options this year. The change is due to a driver shortage, according to the state fair website. Two park and ride options will be available. The Cardinal lot off of Hwy. 54/Chapel...
Central NC prepares ahead of possible impact from Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — From Hardware stores to the Red Cross, across the Triangle it seems a lot of folks are looking to the south to see what Ian might bring in this direction. Some of the most popular items that go quickly when any storms threaten include batteries, flashlights and extension cords.
WRAL
Preparations to prevent flooding underway in Raleigh
Officials in Raleigh are keeping a cautious eye on Hurricane Ian as it charges toward Cuba and Florida. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Hurricane Ian expected to strike Florida, bring heavy rain to NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina are bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Ian has...
Hurricane Ian could dump up to 5 inches of rain in NC; flooding and landslides a risk
The storm’s track is uncertain, but here’s how much rain to expect in parts of North Carolina.
'We don't have anywhere to go': Wake County still sorting out emergency shelter plans ahead of Hurricane Ian, upcoming winter season
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a major concern about the homeless population in Wake County. There is currently no county-sponsored place for people without homes to seek shelter from the elements, be it the heavy rain forecast from Hurricane Ian or the chill of the upcoming winter. Current shelters...
Audit finds $91M unused as of March 22 while thousands await hurricane repairs in North Carolina
A new federal audit shows just how woefully delayed the response has been for recent hurricane victims in North Carolina.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
Feral swine trap loan program now available in five N.C. counties
RALEIGH — A new pilot program through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services aims to give landowners in five North Carolina counties the tools they need to remove invasive pigs from their land. The 5-County Trap Loan Program, which is now available in Anson, Davie, Haywood, Montgomery...
cbs17
Holly Springs development prompts property value concerns
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs’ town council voted to approved plans for a new development across the 12 Oak subdivision. Oakview Commons will sit between New Hill Road and Green Oaks Parkway, near the Sequiris campus. The development will hold restaurants and retail shops for nearby...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Weekly gas price update for North Carolina
Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon Monday, September 26, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 22.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough is facing several charges including DWI and driving without a license, officials said.
wcti12.com
Traffic blocked, no injuries in pickup truck versus tractor crash
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Sand Hill Fire Department Chief David Jones said a red pickup truck crashed into a John Deere combine tractor in Kinston. EMS workers responded at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. No injuries were sustained and State Troopers charged the driver of the truck with...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
cbs17
Car at restaurant hit by crossfire in daytime rolling gun battle in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by crossfire from a rolling broad-daylight gun battle in Orange County last week, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday and first began as a dispute at the Valero gas station at 7615 U.S. 70, just east of Mebane, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Truck crashes into trees, causes fire in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –A truck crashed into trees in Wake Forest early Friday morning that caused a large vehicle fire, officials say. Early Friday morning, Wake Forest Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Burlington Mills Road and Deer Chase Trail. After arriving, officials found a vehicle on fire from crashing into the trees.
cbs17
1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
Drivers could see more lowered speed limits in Fayetteville
The Fayetteville City Council is discussing whether to lower the speed limit on Bailey Lake Road from Strickland Bridge Road to Bingham Drive.
beckersasc.com
North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center
Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
