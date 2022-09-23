ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New opening time, new parking and entrance options among changes for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Being just around the corner, the NC State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions, new rides and more. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
WRAL

Parking, food competition changes announced for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will only be offering two park and ride shuttle options this year. The change is due to a driver shortage, according to the state fair website. Two park and ride options will be available. The Cardinal lot off of Hwy. 54/Chapel...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Central NC prepares ahead of possible impact from Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. — From Hardware stores to the Red Cross, across the Triangle it seems a lot of folks are looking to the south to see what Ian might bring in this direction. Some of the most popular items that go quickly when any storms threaten include batteries, flashlights and extension cords.
RALEIGH, NC
Garner, NC
WRAL

Hurricane Ian expected to strike Florida, bring heavy rain to NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Central and eastern North Carolina are bracing for possibly detrimental impacts from Hurricane Ian late this week. Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, was upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Ian has...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Holly Springs development prompts property value concerns

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Holly Springs’ town council voted to approved plans for a new development across the 12 Oak subdivision. Oakview Commons will sit between New Hill Road and Green Oaks Parkway, near the Sequiris campus. The development will hold restaurants and retail shops for nearby...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Weekly gas price update for North Carolina

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31 per gallon Monday, September 26, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 22.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 36.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
wcti12.com

Traffic blocked, no injuries in pickup truck versus tractor crash

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Sand Hill Fire Department Chief David Jones said a red pickup truck crashed into a John Deere combine tractor in Kinston. EMS workers responded at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. No injuries were sustained and State Troopers charged the driver of the truck with...
KINSTON, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
cbs17

Truck crashes into trees, causes fire in Wake Forest: officials

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –A truck crashed into trees in Wake Forest early Friday morning that caused a large vehicle fire, officials say. Early Friday morning, Wake Forest Fire Department officials responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Burlington Mills Road and Deer Chase Trail. After arriving, officials found a vehicle on fire from crashing into the trees.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
beckersasc.com

North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center

Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
CARY, NC

