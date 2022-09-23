Read full article on original website
Related
Oil prices claw back some losses as focus turns to possible supply cuts
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, after plunging to nine-month lows a day earlier, on indications that producer alliance OPEC+ may enact output cuts to avoid a further collapse in prices.
In New Drive for Growth, UK Grocer Asda Selects Dassault Systèmes’ Planning and Optimization Solutions to Transform its Transport Operations
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Asda, the third-largest grocer in the U.K., has selected Dassault Systèmes’ solutions to transform its in-house transport operations. Asda can leverage powerful planning and optimization capabilities that improve efficiency and sustainability, and strengthen its ability to offer high quality and convenient services to more than 18 million customers per week. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005728/en/ Photo courtesy of Asda
Pound news - live: UK lenders pull mortgages from sale amid ‘failed budget’ turmoil
The British pound crashed yesterday to a record low against the US dollar even as the Bank of England warned that interest rates could be hiked “by as much as needed” to control inflation.Amid the turmoil after new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday, in which he announced controversial tax cuts worth £45bn, including the axing of the 45p tax, two UK lenders temporarily withdrew their mortgage deals for new customers.“Following last week’s [Bank of England base rate hike to 2.25 per cent] and the government’s subsequent mini-budget, we continue to see the market response unfold,” Skipton Building Society...
Marketmind: A BoE Bitter Pill?
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Sterling has bounced 4.5% from Monday's record low in a manner almost as unsettling as its plunge. Support is being drawn from the rout of the gilt market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weak controls failing to stop illegal seafood landing on EU plates, investigation shows
Illegally fished seafood continues to end up on the plates of EU citizens due to weak controls and insignificant fines in some member states, auditors have found. The European Union, the world’s largest importer of fishery products, requires member states to take action against fishing vessels and EU nationals engaged in illegal fishing activities anywhere in the world.
Bumper City bonuses expected from takeover frenzy after pound hits record low
Bankers could rake in bumper bonuses from a “wave of bids” by overseas buyers for UK businesses made temptingly cheaper as a result of the plunge in the pound against the dollar. A fresh frenzy of merger and acquisition activity would mean a ramp-up in payouts for City dealmakers.
Japan holds controversial state funeral for assassinated leader Shinzo Abe
Japan bids farewell to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in an elaborate state funeral Tuesday, despite public opposition to the cost of the event as the country grapples with their late leader's legacy.
ASIA・
Shinzo Abe funeral - live: Japan and allies honour slain ex-PM amid protests and tight security
Japan will today pay its final respects at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who was assassinated in July.World leaders representing Japan’s allies, including the US vice president Kamala Harris, are in Tokyo to attend the rare state funeral – an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.More than 5,000 people, including many who were present at the Queen’s funeral last week, will attend the occasion that has triggered protests domestically at the projected cost of up to $12m. Demonstrations against the funeral reached a peak on Monday with nearly 10,000...
Comments / 0