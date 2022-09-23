The British pound crashed yesterday to a record low against the US dollar even as the Bank of England warned that interest rates could be hiked “by as much as needed” to control inflation.Amid the turmoil after new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday, in which he announced controversial tax cuts worth £45bn, including the axing of the 45p tax, two UK lenders temporarily withdrew their mortgage deals for new customers.“Following last week’s [Bank of England base rate hike to 2.25 per cent] and the government’s subsequent mini-budget, we continue to see the market response unfold,” Skipton Building Society...

