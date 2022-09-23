Read full article on original website
Syracuse man charged for double murder
(WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested on first-degree murder and possession of a weapon in the second degree for the deaths of a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, Onondaga County District Attorney, Bill Fitzpatrick confirms. 46-year-old, Jamal Weston will be in City Court Tuesday, September 27 at 9:30 a.m. […]
Shotgun round goes through upstairs apartment, Syracuse man arrested, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man putting away a shotgun Sunday night accidentally fired a round that went through the ceiling and into the dining room of an apartment, police said. The residents upstairs told police they were watching football Sunday night when they heard a loud noise and saw smoke coming from the dining room of their apartment in the 900 block of Park Avenue, Syracuse police said in a news release.
ARRESTED: Fugitive of the Week, Gregory Johnson
UPDATE (9/26/22 8:50 p.m.) — Thanks to a tip from someone who saw our article, Gregory Johnson was arrested on Monday, September 26, Syracuse Police tell NewsChannel 9. Officers say they found Johnson in the area of the 100 block of Wood Ave, and after a foot chase, he is in custody.
Police shooting of woman with knife: ‘If the officers aren’t to blame, then their training is’ (Your Letters)
The Syracuse police video showing the lead up to the killing of Allison Lakie is quite an eye-opener (“AG: Syracuse officers who fatally shot woman with knife on Tipperary Hill will not be charged,” Sept. 23, 2022). If the police were found to have done nothing wrong, then there is something horribly wrong with standard police training.
Deputies identify 34-year-old man killed in Solvay shooting
Solvay, N.Y. — Deputies released the identity of a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot and killed in Solvay on Saturday. Richard L. Anderson, 34, of Syracuse, was shot inside a home in the 300 block of Charles Avenue at 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Amir Gethers returns to Common Council, refuses to address arrest on domestic violence charges
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers attended the first Common Council meeting since his arrest last week, refusing to discuss allegations of domestic violence. Gethers attended Monday’s regular Common Council meeting but did not mention the arrest. He was not asked about the incident during the meeting by...
Brewerton man arrested: Caused mother to crash on I-81
(WSYR-TV) — 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers was arrested for causing a crash on I-81 in Cicero on Saturday, September 24. Somers was charged with the following: Assault in the third degree Reckless Endangerment in the second degree Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree Troopers say that a 2014 GMC SUV, driven by 52-year-old Dawn Edwards, […]
NYSEG Impersonator sought by Ithaca police
Ithaca Police are looking for a person that has entered multiple locations while falsely claiming to be a NYSEG worker.
WATCH: Unedited footage of UPD officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has now released full unedited bodycam videos from several officers who were on the scene during the events that occurred at the officer-involved shooting of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. Warning, viewer digression is advised. The following videos are...
Oswego County deputies dealing with barricaded man in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a man who’s barricaded himself inside his home in a mobile home park in the Town of Hannibal. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton confirms the standoff to NewsChannel 9. The mobile home park is just off Rathbun Lane. The sheriff says the initial call […]
Syracuse Police Release Timeline for Dasheem East Homicide Investigation
On June 20th, 2022, at 9:34 P.M., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lodi Street in regard to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, 20 year old Dasheem East, while on scene, it was evident that East had been shot. East was subsequently transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased soon thereafter.
Man faces several charges, issued 30+ tickets for taking Syracuse cops on 2 car chases
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged and issued more than 30 tickets after he took police on two chases in two hours on Thursday, police said. John Parker, 37, ran a red light in a Nissan Altima at about 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Townsend Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Syracuse murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas after domestic dispute, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man wanted for a June murder was arrested in Las Vegas Thursday, police say. Kavion Strong, of Syracuse, was wanted for the murder of Dasheem East, according to a news release Saturday from Syracuse police. East was shot around 9:30 p.m. on June 20...
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ciro Passes at the Age of 13
A K-9 who served Central New York for more than eight years passed away at the age of 13. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says K-9 Ciro passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Ciro's handler was Sergeant Craig Belcher, and Ciro worked beside him as a member of the...
Man convicted in connection with deadly Word of Life church beating released from prison
COLLINS, NY — Joseph Irwin, one of several people convicted in the 2015 beating death of Lucas Leonard at the Word of Life Christian Church in Chadwicks, Oneida County, has been released from prison, according to Department of Corrections records. Irwin was sentenced in December of 2016 to serve...
No Charges For Syracuse Police Officers Who Shot And Killed Tipp Hill Woman
Albany, N.Y. - New York Attorney General’s Office has announced they will not charge the Syracuse Police officers who shot a 33 year old woman to death on Tipp Hill. On October 21st, 2021around1:30 in the morning, police were called to a house on Ulster Street for woman with a knife.
Multiple departments swarm Solvay neighborhood after reported shooting
Solvay, N.Y. -- Five local law enforcement agencies Swarmed a Solvay neighborhood after they received reports of a shooting with injuries Saturday morning. Around 11:34 a.m., police were notified of a possible shooting with injuries at 313 Charles Ave., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Around 11:57 a.m., an...
