The Smashing Pumpkins announce 33-track rock opera album Atum and release the riff-heavy, chugging new single Beguiled
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Brian “Head” Welch play Korn classics at an Arizona high school
The seven-string nu-metal maestro recruited a handful of students to blow the roof off the auditorium with renditions of Blind and Got the Life. Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch made an appearance at an Arizona high school earlier this week to give a talk about both his career and suicide prevention, and even gave some kids the opportunity to jam with him onstage.
Review: The Lumineers Lit up Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Music Festival
The Lumineers appeared at the first Sound on Sound Music Featival, performing hits like 'Ophelia' and 'Ho Hey.' Here's our review of the performance.
NME
Watch Smashing Pumpkins bring ‘Beguiled’ to ‘Fallon’
Smashing Pumpkins brought their new single to the TV this weekend (September 23) – watch them perform ‘Beguiled’ on Fallon below. ‘Beguiled’ was released last week as the first taster of the band’s new three-part “rock opera” album, ‘ATUM’. Following on from 2020’s ‘CYR’, the forthcoming 33-song album serves as a sequel to the band’s classic double records ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1995) and ‘Machina/The Machines Of God’ (2000).
Wet Leg Shares New Singles, Announces New Tour Dates
It seems that everyone’s favorite band these days is Wet Leg. And with good reason. The latest news from the British-born indie rock group is the release of the band’s new Spotify Singles and some new tour dates. The new singles include a cover of Ashnikko’s “Daisy” and a reworking of the band’s own song “Convincing.
Herb Alpert Releases New Single “Here She Comes,” Shares Tour Dates
Legendary songwriter, performer, and businessman Herb Alpert has shared a new single, “Here She Comes,” from his upcoming LP, Sunny Side of the Street, which drops on September 30. Alpert, who rose to fame with his Tijuana Brass band and who helped the careers of many via his...
NYLON
‘Euphoria’ Star Dominic Fike Is Going On Tour
Dominic Fike is going on tour. The singer turned Euphoria star has been releasing music since 2018, but this will be his first time headlining a show on his own. This afternoon, Fike announced Out of Order, a series of 24 concerts produced by Live Nation, that will take place this fall.
Dominic Fike has lined up a slate of 24 live shows scheduled for this winter as part of his Out of Order tour. The collection of appearances will mark the singer’s first time back on the road since expanding his audience during his stint as Elliot on the HBO Max drama series Euphoria, barring a few college campus performances. The Out of Order tour will kick off in Seattle, Washington, on Nov. 6 and stretch into the following month, wrapping on Dec. 16 in Tempe, Arizona. Fike will make stops in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, New York, Montreal, Chicago,...
Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
Laura Lee of Khruangbin’s listening diary: ‘An Israeli artist singing a bolero in Spanish is an unexpected twist’
10am I was feeling lazy. I’d only been home three days from tour and already had to leave in two days’ time. It hit me that I needed to do things like go to the DPS office and get a teeth cleaning, and today was the only opportunity. Ofra Haza has this anthemic, rejoiceful way about her that pumps me up and feels like I’m staring into my own biopic, ready to take on the world. I started to listen to her record Bo Nedaber, but then shamelessly just listened to the first track, Tfila, on repeat, which kept me upbeat and ready to plow through the small, necessary tasks of my life. On the way back home, I listened to another one of my favourite tracks by her, Al Ahavot Shelanu from her 1980 record of the same name.
NME
Metallica announce special concert featuring only ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’ songs
Metallica have announced a special tribute concert to a late couple who originally signed the band. The metal veterans will honour Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, the imprint that put out both 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its 1984 follow-up, ‘Ride The Lightning’, with a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6.
