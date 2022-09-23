Read full article on original website
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
Queer as Folk reboot canceled at Peacock after 1 season
The doors to Babylon have closed once again. Peacock's 2022 reboot of the hit series Queer as Folk has been canceled after one season, show creator Stephen Dunn confirmed. The news comes three months after the drama — which starred Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O'Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Kim Cattrall, and Juliette Lewis — first premiered on the streaming platform on June 9.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)
Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
The Goldbergs Kills Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Shocking Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs said goodbye to one of its most pivotal characters on Wednesday's season premiere. Jeff Garlin departed the show last season, but the series opted to keep Murray alive with some crafty editing ... until now. It was recently reported that Garlin's character would be killed off, and while...
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer Shared By Netflix
Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
James Earl Jones allowed A.I. software to use earlier Darth Vader voice recordings as he steps back from role
For 45 years, James Earl Jones has struck fear into the hearts of audiences around the globe using just his voice as Star Wars' villainous Darth Vader. Now, as the 91-year-old actor begins to step away from the role, he's ensuring that the nefarious Sith Lord will continue to instill terror in a galaxy far, far into the future.
Dancing With the Stars premiere recap: A night of half-measures
The energy was high but the scores were low on the season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars. Streaming live coast-to-coast and on Disney+ for the first time ever, TikToker Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi, American Idol season 6 winner Jordin Sparks, Bachelorette Gabby Windey and more showed up and showed out for a night of all out fun.
Frozen's Kristen Bell apologises for Disney hit
Frozen star Kristen Bell has apologised to parents who have had to repeatedly view the Disney smash hit. The actress, who plays Anna in both the 2013 film and its sequel, was at the D23 Expo to celebrate her induction as a Disney Legend alongside co-star Josh Gad. Speaking at...
HBO Shares Teaser for ‘The Last of Us’ Series Adaptation Starring Pedro Pascal
HBO Max has released the first teaser for its upcoming adaption of the post-apocalyptic video game The Last of Us. Created by co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series is based on the best-selling Playstation game, which sold 17 million copies in 2018. The Last of Us stars Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, alongside a cast that includes Gabriel Luna (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Anna Torv (Fringe), Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Graham Greene, and more.
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4
HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
