Huntingdon County, PA

Paving project to start on PA 305 in Huntingdon County

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)announced that improvement work on a section of PA 305 will begin next week.

Starting on Monday, September 26 in Petersburg Borough the work will begin making drainage upgrades on approximately five miles of PA 305 from U.S. 22 (Alexandria Pike) to Route 4009 (Camp Blue Diamond Road).

Grannas Bros. Stone & Asphalt, of Hollidaysburg, will be completing this work. The work will be done under daylight flagging operations, with traffic restricted to one lane at a time.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to stay alert and use caution driving through the work zone.

Additional work on this $1.8 million project includes new pavement, guide rails, ADA ramps and roadway signs. All work is weather dependent and is expected to be completed by early November.

