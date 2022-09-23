Read full article on original website
2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious […]
WLBT
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
WLBT
Authorities searching for suspect who fled traffic stop in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night. Police Chief Brian Myers says officers stopped a green Chevy Silverado on Highway 51. According to Chief Myers, the vehicle then rammed into a patrol car and fled the...
Judge says Yazoo City police can’t keep confiscated guns
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge is clarifying an initiative announced by Yazoo City police about the confiscation of weapons found on minors. Police Chief Kenneth Hampton previously said any gun found in possession of a minor would be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun wouldn’t be released […]
wtva.com
Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
kicks96news.com
Property Stolen from Closed School in Leake County
3:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies dispatched to a residence on Terry Rd for a report of domestic violence.
kicks96news.com
Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake
GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
wcbi.com
A family is fighting to their loved one’s killer behind bars
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI)- In 1991 a young man in Grenada lost his life while working at a convenience store. 31 years later, his killer is being released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His younger brother...
WLBT
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
WAPT
Another hot game for Jackson State football fans
JACKSON, Miss. — The sun beat down as the Jackson State football team played another afternoon in the heat. Saturday afternoon, JSU took on Mississippi Valley State University at Veterans Memorial Stadium. "It's a hot game, y'all. It's hot outside," said Jackson State University fan Jakeem King. The American...
21-year-old Mississippi woman killed in head-on collision
A 21-year-old Mississippi woman was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday. Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life in an attempt to rescue the woman, later identified as Skylar Cassie Beliew, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Beliew’s vehicle reportedly collided with a pickup truck before 4 p.m. Tuesday...
kicks96news.com
Photo: East Central CC announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Members of the 2022 East Central Community College Homecoming Court and their respective hometowns and high schools include (front row, from left) freshman maids Neely Hawthorne of Morton and East Rankin Academy, Belle Hollingsworth of Newton and Newton County Academy, Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock and Newton County High School, and Skylar Miles of Morton and Morton High School; (middle row, from left) sophomore maids Jocey Bell of Forest and Scott Central High School, Anslee Boyd of Morton and East Rankin Academy, and Nahriah Brown of Decatur and Newton County High School; and (back row, from left) Anna Gray of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School and Natalie Verry of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School.
Shedeur Sanders’ 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes and Jackson State rolled to a 49-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Sanders completed 40 of 51 passes for 438 yards with a touchdown pass to four different receivers. It was Sanders’ sixth-career passing game with 300 yards or more (third this season), […] The post Shedeur Sanders’ 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Halftime Report: Mississippi Valley at Jackson State
Halftime report of the Mississippi Valley State versus Jackson State football game in Week 4 of HBCU football action.
mississippiscoreboard.com
DEFENDING MHSAA CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPION MADISON CENTRAL GETS IMPRESSIVE WIN OVER PREVIOUSLY UNDEFEATED STARKVILLE
Madison Central looked like a team which could make a run at a second straight MHSAA Class 6A state championship Friday night as the Jaguars were impressive with a 41-21 victory over previously undefeated Starkville in the Class 6A, Region 2 opener for both teams. Madison Central led 41-7 midway...
breezynews.com
Two local athletes earn statewide Top Performers honors
Two local football players have earned honors for their performances on the field Friday night. Kosciusko RB/LB Thomas Olive and Ethel RB Marcus Jones were named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS. Olive helped lead the Whippets to a 42-21 win over Forest with 179 yards...
