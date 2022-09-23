Read full article on original website
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
dayton.com
In Yellow Springs: Pizza shop owners buy building; tenant Subway closes
Bentino’s Pizza is looking for a new tenant. After 16 years of renting a space in Yellow Springs, Carl and Kim Lea, the owners of Bentino’s Pizza, can now call 107½ Xenia Avenue their forever home. The husband and wife team said they purchased the property in...
Railroad work closes Miami Valley streets
Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing as well as Broadway Street south of Stewart Street at the railroad crossing.
dayton.com
Key developer plans townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop
Simms hopes to have model unit open next summer at former Gem City Ice Cream site. A developer who helped spark downtown Dayton’s resurgence into a smoking-hot housing market wants to build new townhomes in the up-and-coming Wright Dunbar district. Charles Simms Development proposes building 26 new townhouses at...
dayton.com
A guide to area fall-themed events and festivals
Fall has arrived and folks throughout the region are looking for ways to enjoy the cooler weather and changing colors. The following is a list of activities happening in the next month. For a bigger list of local activities or to submit one, go online to journal-news.com/events or email journalnews@coxinc.com.
‘Until we meet again, my love’: Family, friends deliver emotional remembrances of Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. – “Until we meet again, my love.” The words from fiancée Sierra Neal typified the heartfelt remembrances of Seara Burton, the Richmond K9 officer who died on Sept. 18 after being shot during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. Neal is Burton’s fiancée. The two met during the summer of 2021 and felt […]
wnewsj.com
New Chipotle set to open Tuesday
The new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington is shined up and ready to open on Tuesday, across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue. The building is 2,325 square feet, with 771 square feet of dining room with seating for 40 people, and patio seating outside for 22.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
dayton.com
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
Yellow Springs nature preserve to offer ‘history hike’ next month
YELLOW SPRINGS — Interested in learning more about the one of the largest nature preserves in the region?. You can register for a guided hike of Glen Helen Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs. The one mile hike will take place Oct. 2 from 1-3 p.m. A naturalist will guide...
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Richmond homeless community gives ‘most valuable gift’ in honor of fallen officer
RICHMOND, Ind. — A small gesture has left a permanent mark on the Richmond Police Department in the wake of Officer Seara Burton’s death. At Burton’s funeral Monday, Lt. Donnie Benedict recounted the “most valuable gift” he’d seen given to honor her life and service.
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022
Festivals, concerts, comedy, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 23-25, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022. Local Festivals. It's a Dayton tradition that is rooted in beer, wine and good times. Don't miss...
Springfield firefighter remains in hospital after weekend blaze
On Sunday, Sept. 25, crews responded to a fire in on the 600 block of Rice Street. By the time crews arrived, four adults and one dog had safely escaped the building.
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
Miami Valley school district launches site to connect community to students in need
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A resource to connect students with the help they need outside of the classroom launched in a Miami Valley school district, now school leaders need the community to get involved. A website called Neighborhood Bridges launched at Mad River Local Schools in Riverside on September 20. Now anyone, anywhere can see […]
WLWT 5
5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage
CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
Thousands gather to say goodbye to Officer Seara Burton
“The guy that shot Seara, I hope he spends his life in prison and her family deserves justice,” said resident Josh Bowers.
