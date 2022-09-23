ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, OH

WDTN

Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton.com

Key developer plans townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop

Simms hopes to have model unit open next summer at former Gem City Ice Cream site. A developer who helped spark downtown Dayton’s resurgence into a smoking-hot housing market wants to build new townhomes in the up-and-coming Wright Dunbar district. Charles Simms Development proposes building 26 new townhouses at...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

A guide to area fall-themed events and festivals

Fall has arrived and folks throughout the region are looking for ways to enjoy the cooler weather and changing colors. The following is a list of activities happening in the next month. For a bigger list of local activities or to submit one, go online to journal-news.com/events or email journalnews@coxinc.com.
EATON, OH
wnewsj.com

New Chipotle set to open Tuesday

The new Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington is shined up and ready to open on Tuesday, across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue. The building is 2,325 square feet, with 771 square feet of dining room with seating for 40 people, and patio seating outside for 22.
WILMINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week

Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
DAYTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022

Festivals, concerts, comedy, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 23-25, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022. Local Festivals. It's a Dayton tradition that is rooted in beer, wine and good times. Don't miss...
DAYTON, OH
WFMJ.com

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage

CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
CINCINNATI, OH

