Dayton, OH

WDTN

Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you're looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, 'Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom' aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Dayton, OH
WDTN

I-71 southbound shutdown near SR 72 following fatal crash

SABINA, Ohio (WDTN) — Interstate 71 south is shutdown following a fatal crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-71 southbound just south of SR 72. The call came in just after 8:45 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022. Three cars were involved. One person died, and at least two others […]
SABINA, OH

