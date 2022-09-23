Read full article on original website
Related
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which […]
Railroad work closes Miami Valley streets
Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing as well as Broadway Street south of Stewart Street at the railroad crossing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
Miami Valley school district launches site to connect community to students in need
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A resource to connect students with the help they need outside of the classroom launched in a Miami Valley school district, now school leaders need the community to get involved. A website called Neighborhood Bridges launched at Mad River Local Schools in Riverside on September 20. Now anyone, anywhere can see […]
Thousands gather to say goodbye to Officer Seara Burton
“The guy that shot Seara, I hope he spends his life in prison and her family deserves justice,” said resident Josh Bowers.
Springfield firefighter remains in hospital after weekend blaze
On Sunday, Sept. 25, crews responded to a fire in on the 600 block of Rice Street. By the time crews arrived, four adults and one dog had safely escaped the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Until we meet again, my love’: Family, friends deliver emotional remembrances of Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. – “Until we meet again, my love.” The words from fiancée Sierra Neal typified the heartfelt remembrances of Seara Burton, the Richmond K9 officer who died on Sept. 18 after being shot during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. Neal is Burton’s fiancée. The two met during the summer of 2021 and felt […]
Dayton NAACP hosts candidates for upcoming election
Some of the guests to be included at the event are candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, Ohio State Senator, Ohio State Representative, Montgomery County Commissioner and more.
Resurfacing project set to begin in Greene County
The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for $949,268 to complete the project, the release states.
‘Seara, the protector’: Funeral held for fallen Richmond Police Officer
"Seara, your end of watch, your 10-42 is complete here on Earth. However, I am certain you have already marked yourself in service, 10-41, beginning your tour of duty as Heaven's guardian angel," Lt Donnie Benedict said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead, three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-71
The left rear passenger of the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson Township EMS and the Greene County Coroner's Office.
Car chase through Dayton ends in crash, suspects reportedly involved in robberies
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken into custody following a car chase in Dayton Saturday night. According to Sgt. Banks with the Dayton Police Department, the chase started on Northcrest Dr. in Dayton around 7:30 p.m. It lasted around five minutes and ended in a crash in the 600 block of Grand Ave. […]
I-71 southbound shutdown near SR 72 following fatal crash
SABINA, Ohio (WDTN) — Interstate 71 south is shutdown following a fatal crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-71 southbound just south of SR 72. The call came in just after 8:45 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022. Three cars were involved. One person died, and at least two others […]
Comments / 0