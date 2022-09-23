ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

3 men indicted in Broussard murder that happened in April

WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiqgK_0i7h6qmd00

UPDATE 09/22/2022: Three men were indicted in the April shooting at a Broussard Gas station.

Christopher Wayne King, 23, of New Iberia, and Rico Lapaul Gabriel, 42, of St. Martinville, were indicted on a second-degree murder charge. They are accused of killing 19-year-old Terrell Marshaun Fontenette Jr.

Dazjhalun Jakwanze Charles, 25, of Jeanerette, was indicted on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

BROUSSARD, La. ( KLFY ) – Broussard Police are investigating the city’s second homicide this year. It happened at a convenience store parking lot, on one of the busiest roads in Lafayette Parish. So far, there are no suspects.

The morning after after a man was found shot to death at the ‘On the Run’ convenience store and gas station, at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Bonin Road, it was businesses as usual. No evidence of the crime that was committed.

“Upon arrival we discovered there was a male deceased in the vehicle, as a result of a homicide,” said Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier.

Officers responded there shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday night. They found the man dead in a car from a gunshot wound. Police believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot. Foul play is suspected.

Food banks in La. deal with inflation

The shooting victim has been identified as Terrell Marshaun Fontenette, Jr., 19, of Iberia Parish.

“We’re sifting through, if there were witnesses. We have some name of some who may have witnessed something. Our detectives are going through that information right now, to make sure they don’t have any vital information on the case,” said Olivier.

The convenience store has several video surveillance cameras outside Olivier says investigators are attempting to get a copy of the video, so they can get the information they need to identify a suspect.

“I think it’s very important because it helps you identify potential suspects that are involved in the case. These days, there are video cameras everywhere. It’s very important that we get this information to sift through it, to see our suspects, and know what took place,” said Olivier.

If you have any information that will help investigators solve the case, please call Broussard Police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on September 24, 2022, that on September 23 at around 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased male subject with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Brenden Washington, 22, was identified as the victim.
DARROW, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Martinville, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
Saint Martinville, LA
Crime & Safety
Broussard, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Jeanerette, LA
City
Broussard, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Broussard Gas#Iberia Parish
brproud.com

Man leads deputy on 120 mph chase ending in crash into Donaldsonville home

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — A high-speed chase into Ascension Parish Friday resulted in the arrest of a St. James man and damages made to a patrol unit, mailboxes, and a house. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was led on a 120-mile-per-hour chase Friday, Sept. 23...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

EBRSO: Woman arrested in connection with shooting

EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Dasha Crump, 25, faces a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Authorities said the shooting happened on Spike Ridge Avenue near Buck...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged ties to N. Ardenwood area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were fired early Sunday (September 25) morning at a North Ardenwood area apartment complex and at least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, detectives say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Byron D. Newton has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Body found in Mississippi River Monday morning

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials in West Baton Rouge are investigating a body found in the Mississippi River sometime Monday morning. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the west side of the river near Port Allen. Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish

DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man convicted in 2019 slaying of girlfriend in Franklin; victim was shot over 20 times, DA says

A jury on Friday unanimously convicted a 39-year-old man in the 2019 fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Franklin. Trinity Coleman was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Chiquita Lumpkin on Sept. 2, 2019. Coleman shot Lumpkin more than 20 times outside her home in Franklin, before fleeing the area and leading authorities on a chase on I-10 that ended near Welsh. He faces additional charges in Jefferson Davis Parish for the chase, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé's office said in a statement.
FRANKLIN, LA
WGNO

WGNO

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy