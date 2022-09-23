ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police make arrest in Brighton burglary

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a burglary two weeks ago on Highland Avenue. Anthony Thompson is charged with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Brighton Town Court on Monday. The judge decided to hold him at the Monroe County Jail on $20,000 cash bail. Thompson is due back in Brighton Town Court on Thursday.
Holley Man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On September 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Albion arrested Bryce A. Recktenwald, 35, of Holley, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated. On September 24, 2022, Troopers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident on Hibbard Road in the town of Clarendon in which Recktenwald was the operator. While interviewing Recktenwald, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Recktenwald was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Albion, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.21% BAC.
Retired RPD officer murdered after crashing his car Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 62nd murder victim in the city is a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker was shot and killed in his car after a crash early Sunday morning. Booker was the father to a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Booker’s family called him “a beloved...
Lyons man arrested for two different crimes

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/20) at 3:07 p.m. of David R. Jones Jr., age 38, of Geneva Street in the Town of Lyons following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons.
Family Dollar on Clinton Ave. held up at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday, around 8 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar located at 1055 Clinton Avenue for the report of a robbery at gunpoint. A man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a gun demanding money. After the man was handed an...
Retired Rochester Police officer shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (9/26): The victim from the murder has been identified as 50-year-old William Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Officer Booker served the department from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. He spent 10 years as a School Resource Officer (SRO), working to prevent violence in our youth population.
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias

Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias. On September 23, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Crystal C. Oyer, 34, of Fillmore, NY for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated – BAC Over 0.18%. Troopers investigating a complaint on State Route 16 in the town of Machias observed Oyer exhibiting obvious...
Deputies identify 34-year-old man killed in Solvay shooting

Solvay, N.Y. — Deputies released the identity of a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot and killed in Solvay on Saturday. Richard L. Anderson, 34, of Syracuse, was shot inside a home in the 300 block of Charles Avenue at 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
