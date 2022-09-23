Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Police make arrest in Brighton burglary
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a burglary two weeks ago on Highland Avenue. Anthony Thompson is charged with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Brighton Town Court on Monday. The judge decided to hold him at the Monroe County Jail on $20,000 cash bail. Thompson is due back in Brighton Town Court on Thursday.
Oswego County deputies dealing with barricaded man in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies are dealing with a man who’s barricaded himself inside his home in a mobile home park in the Town of Hannibal. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton confirms the standoff to NewsChannel 9. The mobile home park is just off Rathbun Lane. The sheriff says the initial call […]
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County deputies: Woman arrested after child found walking down road at 1 a.m.
LYONS, N.Y. — A Lyons woman has been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Ashley Smith was arrested following reports of a small child walking down the road at around 1 a.m. on Monday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the child was wearing only shorts.
Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
Rochester police is unsure of the timeline connected to the shooting. It remains unclear whether Booker was shot prior to, or after the car crash.
nyspnews.com
Holley Man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On September 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Albion arrested Bryce A. Recktenwald, 35, of Holley, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated. On September 24, 2022, Troopers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident on Hibbard Road in the town of Clarendon in which Recktenwald was the operator. While interviewing Recktenwald, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Recktenwald was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Albion, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.21% BAC.
WHEC TV-10
Retired RPD officer murdered after crashing his car Sunday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 62nd murder victim in the city is a retired Rochester police officer. William Keith Booker was shot and killed in his car after a crash early Sunday morning. Booker was the father to a five-year-old girl. In a statement, Booker’s family called him “a beloved...
waynetimes.com
Lyons man arrested for two different crimes
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Wayne County Department of Social Services, reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/20) at 3:07 p.m. of David R. Jones Jr., age 38, of Geneva Street in the Town of Lyons following an investigation into a fraud complaint in the Town of Lyons.
Rochester police searching for family of ‘well-liked’ homeless murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for family members of a man who was homeless when he was killed in the city Wednesday. Carlos Roman-Morales, 40, was fatally shot on Weaver Street September 21. Investigators said he was shot while walking down the street around 10:30 p.m. According to a police statement released […]
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest group of people accused of stealing license plates from car dealership
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police have arrested a group of people accused of taking license plates off vehicles at a car dealership. It happened two weeks ago, on Sept. 13. Police say the group entered the car lot in a red F150. Two license plates were taken off...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Law enforcement hosts golf benefit in Wayne County for family of fallen RPD officer
ONTARIO, N.Y. — Lynn Mazurkiewicz laughed a little Saturday. She appreciated being able to do so with friends and family at a golf course in Wayne County. There’s been little of that in the two months since her husband, Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 22.
WHEC TV-10
Family Dollar on Clinton Ave. held up at gunpoint
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday, around 8 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar located at 1055 Clinton Avenue for the report of a robbery at gunpoint. A man entered the store and displayed what appeared to be a gun demanding money. After the man was handed an...
wxxinews.org
Rochester Police investigate 2 weekend homicides; one involved a retired RPD officer
Rochester Police are investigating two homicides that happened over the weekend. One of them involved a call to an alley on Pearce St., on the west side, at about 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night. When officers got there, they found a woman who had been killed. She has not been...
13 WHAM
Retired Rochester Police officer shot and killed on Jefferson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (9/26): The victim from the murder has been identified as 50-year-old William Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Officer Booker served the department from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. He spent 10 years as a School Resource Officer (SRO), working to prevent violence in our youth population.
Suspect at large after robbing Family Dollar on N. Clinton Ave. at gunpoint
No arrests have been made, but officers said an investigation is still underway.
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
nyspnews.com
Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias
Fillmore woman arrested for aggravated DWI in Machias. On September 23, 2021, SP Machias Troopers arrested Crystal C. Oyer, 34, of Fillmore, NY for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated – BAC Over 0.18%. Troopers investigating a complaint on State Route 16 in the town of Machias observed Oyer exhibiting obvious...
Deputies identify 34-year-old man killed in Solvay shooting
Solvay, N.Y. — Deputies released the identity of a 34-year-old Syracuse man shot and killed in Solvay on Saturday. Richard L. Anderson, 34, of Syracuse, was shot inside a home in the 300 block of Charles Avenue at 11:35 a.m., according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
wdkx.com
Rochester’s Latest Homicide Victim Is Reported To Be A Retired RPD Officer
Reports say Rochester’s latest homicide victim was a retired RPD officer according to multiple sorceresses. Reports say the incident happened on Jefferson Ave and Iceland St around 2am Sunday morning.
Cortland County man gets DWI after driving erratically
A Cortland County man was pulled over on September 18th for driving erratically in the Town of Cortlandville.
