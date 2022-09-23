ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Preparing Your Home for the Cold Temperatures

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dan Scroggins from AAA joins us to talk about how to prepare your home for the cooler months! It includes getting that fireplace cleaned, checking on your furnace and sealing any cracks in your home.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week

Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
DAYTON, OH
WCPO

Crumbl Cookies opens first Warren County location in Mason

MASON, Ohio — In the mood for something sweet? Crumbl Cookies, a popular franchise with locations in Oakley and West Chester, is celebrating another Tri-State store. Jason and Heather Little hosted a grand opening Friday for their Mason Crumbl location, the first Crumbl Cookies in Warren County. Customers can enjoy prizes and giveaways while buying from Crumbl's weekly selections.
MASON, OH
dayton.com

Key developer plans townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop

Simms hopes to have model unit open next summer at former Gem City Ice Cream site. A developer who helped spark downtown Dayton’s resurgence into a smoking-hot housing market wants to build new townhomes in the up-and-coming Wright Dunbar district. Charles Simms Development proposes building 26 new townhouses at...
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

New Bremen Pumpkinfest brings fall, food, and fun all together

New Bremen, OH (WLIO) - The giant pumpkins may be gone but there is a whole lot of fun that took their place for the 19th annual New Bremen Pumpkinfest. Brats, craft beers, and live music on the stage, plus a lot of kids' activities are just some of the things that drew people to the annual event. The festival became a non-profit organization in recent years, and the money that is raised gets put back into the New Bremen community.
NEW BREMEN, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio school's service dog poses for school picture

GOSHEN, Ohio — It was picture day for students at Goshen Middle School and that included the school's facility dog, Meg. The school posted her picture on their Facebook page with the caption, "GMS Facility dog Meg has nailed her yearbook photo once again! We hope this puts a smile on your face, just like she does for us every day!"
GOSHEN, OH
WFMJ.com

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Mother and daughter to open Blush Beauty Boutique

PIQUA – Blush Beauty Boutique, in Piqua, will have its grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The boutique is owned by Christy Morrow and Marissa Holter, a mother and daughter team. The boutique will feature a variety of services involving hair, makeup, massage, nails,...
PIQUA, OH

