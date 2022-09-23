New Bremen, OH (WLIO) - The giant pumpkins may be gone but there is a whole lot of fun that took their place for the 19th annual New Bremen Pumpkinfest. Brats, craft beers, and live music on the stage, plus a lot of kids' activities are just some of the things that drew people to the annual event. The festival became a non-profit organization in recent years, and the money that is raised gets put back into the New Bremen community.

NEW BREMEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO