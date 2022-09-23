Read full article on original website
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
WDTN
Family Fun Awaits at Germantown Pretzel Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Germantown Pretzel Festival is back! Head on out for some family fun on Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM and Sunday, September 25th, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
WDTN
Preparing Your Home for the Cold Temperatures
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dan Scroggins from AAA joins us to talk about how to prepare your home for the cooler months! It includes getting that fireplace cleaned, checking on your furnace and sealing any cracks in your home.
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
dayton.com
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
Taco Bell trying new menu options in Ohio
Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless "steak" quesadilla.
Railroad work closes Miami Valley streets
Washington Street between Cincinnati Street and Germantown Street will be closed at the railroad crossing as well as Broadway Street south of Stewart Street at the railroad crossing.
Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest continues this weekend
DAYTON — The 51st Annual Oktoberfest is underway at the Dayton Art Institute this weekend. Organizers said as many as 30,000 people are expected to stop by. The event will run from 12-11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and 12-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Attendees can expect over...
WCPO
Crumbl Cookies opens first Warren County location in Mason
MASON, Ohio — In the mood for something sweet? Crumbl Cookies, a popular franchise with locations in Oakley and West Chester, is celebrating another Tri-State store. Jason and Heather Little hosted a grand opening Friday for their Mason Crumbl location, the first Crumbl Cookies in Warren County. Customers can enjoy prizes and giveaways while buying from Crumbl's weekly selections.
dayton.com
Key developer plans townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop
Simms hopes to have model unit open next summer at former Gem City Ice Cream site. A developer who helped spark downtown Dayton’s resurgence into a smoking-hot housing market wants to build new townhomes in the up-and-coming Wright Dunbar district. Charles Simms Development proposes building 26 new townhouses at...
hometownstations.com
New Bremen Pumpkinfest brings fall, food, and fun all together
New Bremen, OH (WLIO) - The giant pumpkins may be gone but there is a whole lot of fun that took their place for the 19th annual New Bremen Pumpkinfest. Brats, craft beers, and live music on the stage, plus a lot of kids' activities are just some of the things that drew people to the annual event. The festival became a non-profit organization in recent years, and the money that is raised gets put back into the New Bremen community.
WLWT 5
Ohio school's service dog poses for school picture
GOSHEN, Ohio — It was picture day for students at Goshen Middle School and that included the school's facility dog, Meg. The school posted her picture on their Facebook page with the caption, "GMS Facility dog Meg has nailed her yearbook photo once again! We hope this puts a smile on your face, just like she does for us every day!"
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
‘Until we meet again, my love’: Family, friends deliver emotional remembrances of Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. – “Until we meet again, my love.” The words from fiancée Sierra Neal typified the heartfelt remembrances of Seara Burton, the Richmond K9 officer who died on Sept. 18 after being shot during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. Neal is Burton’s fiancée. The two met during the summer of 2021 and felt […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Mother and daughter to open Blush Beauty Boutique
PIQUA – Blush Beauty Boutique, in Piqua, will have its grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The boutique is owned by Christy Morrow and Marissa Holter, a mother and daughter team. The boutique will feature a variety of services involving hair, makeup, massage, nails,...
