DeWalt’s Insane Amazon Sale Is Back and Better Than Ever
A month or so ago, DeWalt’s Amazon store had a truly amazing sale on nearly everything the black and yellow toolmaker offered. Everything from hand tools to power tools to chainsaws and batteries had deep discounts. Apparently, DeWalt wasn’t done. After restocking everything, the brand has marked its offerings down even more for one of the best sales we’ve ever seen.
Take a look below. But be forewarned: This fire sale can’t last forever.
Batteries
- 20-Volt Max XR Battery, Lithium Ion, 5.0 Ah (64 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR Battery, 5.0 Ah, Two Pack (24 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Battery, Premium 6.0-Ah Double Pack (33 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Battery, Compact 1.5 Ah (72 percent off)
- Flexvolt 20-Volt Batteries, 9.0 Ah, Two Pack (7 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Battery Starter Kit with Two Batteries, 5.0 Ah (47 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Starter Kit with Powerstack Compact Battery and Charger (52 percent off)
- 18- to 20-Volt Battery Adapter Kit (22 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Charger, Four-Port, Rapid Charge (14 percent off)
Power Tools
- 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, Two Tools (9 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 10 Tools (10 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR Impact Wrench Kit, Half Inch (21 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR Oscillating Tool Kit, Three Speed (35 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Compact Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (18 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR Cordless Impact Driver Kit, Two Batteries (9 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR Impact Driver, Quarter Inch (7 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Orbital Sander (26 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR Oscillating Multitool, Variable Speed (25 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR Reciprocating Saw (10 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Angle Grinder Tool (31 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR Cordless Router (16 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR Oscillating Multitool Kit (17 percent off)
Jobsite/Garage Tools
- Impact Socket Set, 23-Piece, 3/8-Inch Drive Metric/SAE (49 percent off)
- Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 108 Pieces (53 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max LED Work Light (44 percent off)
- Headlamp (43 percent off)
- 12- to 20-Volt Work Light (20 percent off)
- Digital Portable Power Station Jump-Starter/Air Compressor (12 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Blower (7 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Cordless Heat Gun (6 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Rotary Hammer (37 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR Chainsaw Kit, 5-Ah Battery (18 percent off)
- 30-Foot Tape Measure (5 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Vacuum, Wet/Dry (17 percent off)
- Nine-Gallon Poly Wet/Dry Vac (12 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Portable Radio and Battery Charger (7 percent off)
